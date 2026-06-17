Try scrumptious podi snacks, benne dosas, and filter coffee cookie ice cream at this Kolkata eatery

Summer heat messing with your taste buds? Try the most summer-friendly desi cuisine! Head to central Kolkata's La Vanakam to try their new summer menu which has some delicious and quirky bites and some great mains.

The menu has regional delicacies and refreshing summer specials, which blends authentic South Indian flavours, nostalgic favourites, and light seasonal indulgences. Foodies can appreciate the richness and diversity of the cuisine as the menu highlights classic preparations and vibrant summer offerings rooted in comfort, tradition, and familiarity.