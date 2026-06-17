Try scrumptious podi snacks, benne dosas, and filter coffee cookie ice cream at this Kolkata eatery

Summer heat messing with your taste buds? Try the most summer-friendly desi cuisine! Head to central Kolkata's La Vanakam to try their new summer menu which has some delicious and quirky bites and some great mains.
The menu has regional delicacies and refreshing summer specials, which blends authentic South Indian flavours, nostalgic favourites, and light seasonal indulgences. Foodies can appreciate the richness and diversity of the cuisine as the menu highlights classic preparations and vibrant summer offerings rooted in comfort, tradition, and familiarity.
Start with the crisp, buttery Benne Dosas, such as the Garlic benne dosa which is savoury and perfect for summer. You also can't miss out on the classic Appam and Stew which offers delicate textures and a subtle spice. Small plates such as the Gunpowder Potatoes, Cheese & Vegetable Paniyaram bring together bold flavours and playful contrasts, balancing spice, crunch, and richness. The menu also features satisfying sandwiches crafted for lighter summer meals.
For dessert, try the Filter Coffee Ice Cream which offers a refreshing take on the beloved South Indian beverage, which pairs creamy textures with deep coffee notes. The menu also has refreshing beverages, such as the Pudina Cooler designed to offer a cooling escape from the summer heat.
Where: La Vanakam, Ground floor, 10, Wood St, Mullick Bazar, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016
When: 1st May to July 2026
Price Point: ₹400 for two