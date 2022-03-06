Gadgets of the week: OnePlus Nord CE2 5G, Playfit Dial, and more

This week, we have a solar-powered headphone from Urbanista, WiT’s e-reading lamp, a smartwatch from Playfit and more. Check out the full list below:

Astell & Kern Acro BE100

A&K’s new Acro BE 100 provides Hi-Fi sound quality in a wireless package. The speaker is also equipped with a 32 bit Hi-Fi DAC as well as a custom made 4” Kevlar woofer and 1.5” silk-dome tweeter plus a Class-D amp. The BE 100 is sure to provide ace sonics while supporting aptX-HD and LDAC at 55w of output power. INR 29,999. astellnkern.com/headphonezone.in

Urbanista Los Angeles

Urbanista has a new headphone that charges itself using solar power. The Los Angeles has a built-in solar cell which converts all light into energy. Headphones also come with ANC and BT 5.0. INR 21,000. urbanista.com

Benq WiT lamp

WiT is an e-reading lamp which provides 150% wider lighting coverage compared to other desk lamps. It also features smart lighting tech to adjust brightness according to ambient light availability. You can also switch from warm to cooler tones, while glare is dramatically reduced. The lamp also emits lowest levels of safe blue light and can be customised for reading as well as screen use. INR 17,300. benq.com

Huawei Matepad Paper

Huawei makes several unique devices, one such new device is the MatePad Paper which is essentially a 10.3” E-ink display that comes with a Huawei Pencil. The Matepad Paper provides a paper-like reading experience and is a powerful tool for writing, note-taking, multi-tasking and content creation. The 10.3” display is excellent for viewing docs and pdfs. Audiobooks are also clear with two speakers built-in. INR 42,000. huawei.com

Gadget reviews:

Playfit Dial

The new Playfit Dial is a slim, elegant and refined smartwatch. Setting up is easy with the PlayFit app (iOS/Android). The watch fits very flush on the wrist with an extra soft and comfortable strap. Features include BT calling which is very clear and crisp as well as a whopping 1.75” display with toughened glass. I found the screen resolution sharp and the battery good at about 6-7 days including BT calling. Music playback is available but is better off for audiobooks. Other features include accurate heart rate monitoring as well as activity tracking. IP 67 resistance meant that I could splash water and use it vigorously while working out. In particular, I admire the sophisticated gold finish that Play has provided this watch to provide an opulent look. Great value! INR 3,999. theworldofplay.com

OnePlus Nord CE2 5G

In the past, my experience with OnePlus had been limited, with a brief glimpse at the excellent OnePlus X owned by a friend (about seven years ago). That changed dramatically when a new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G arrived at my doorstep for review. The slim (7.8mm) smartphone is a pleasure to hold and look at (Bahama Blue is uber cool). Once set up, the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset takes off with the 6.43” 90Hz AMOLED display adding to the fun. The rear camera takes crisp, colournatural shots courtesy a 64MP AI triple cam, with incredible levels of Bokeh. The 65W SuperVOOC charging on board really helps with 15 minutes of charge lasting the entire day. I need to mention that OxygenOS 11 really impressed me with its UI and usability, while small factors like the 3.5mm jack and expandable storage go a long way in winning people over. To seal it all off, WiFi 6 enables blistering speeds in the Nord CE 2. Over the last few years, I’ve tried, tested and used a lot of phones, and yet the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G stands out for putting it all so well together. INR 23,999. oneplus.in

Viewsonic Viewboard ID1330

Viewsonic’s Pen display ID1330 is a brilliant portable teaching/learning device. I’ve been engaged with it for about three weeks now and find it incredibly useful for work and education. The ID1330 comes with a 13.3” LCD display in an ultra thin body (7.7mm) and weighs only 800g. It also comes along with a battery-free pen which provided me with a very natural paper-like feel and smooth writing experience. I must say the display is ideal to work with math formulae, excel as well as creating and writing notes. The material can also be transferred seamlessly to students and others. The 1080p display is also colour accurate allowing my artistic side to explore with a wide gamut of shades and patterns. Simple plug and play allows a single cable to connect and mirror. Compatibility with Photoshop and MS Office products make life breezy. Highly recommended for teachers, students, content creators and budding artists. INR 34,999. amazon.in