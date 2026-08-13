Gadgets of the week: Zebronics Pixaplay 72 Plus, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 and Beyond Appliances Auriga

GamerCard

GamerCard is a ready-to-play handheld gaming device/computer that runs on a Raspberry Pi. GamerCard has a 4” square IPS screen(254 PPI) and 10 tactile navigation buttons. Ideal for retro-gaming fans, developers and educators, the device can run thousands of games from multiple classic systems. It’s preloaded with 6 multi-level action games. You also get stereo speakers and Micro SD compatibility. Superb gaming device! ₹19,000.