Gadgets of the week: Zebronics Pixaplay 72 Plus, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 and Beyond Appliances Auriga

Zebronics Pixaplay 72 Plus
Zebronics makes excellent projectors; their new Pixaplay 72 Plus is also ultra-affordable. The projector is compact in size, weighs about 500g and is easy to set up, supporting FHD(1080p) content up to 120 inches and brightness up to 4,000 lumens. I’ve been using it for viewing OTT and movies - the experience is good provided you keep room illumination to a minimum. The built-in speaker also gives ample sound. The smart projector connects via wifi, BT, HDMI, USB and AUX and can adjust picture alignment automatically. It’s also tiltable up to 200°, allowing you to place it anywhere. Other features include casting and mirroring smartphones, app support (Google Play) and a 30,000 hr LED lamp. This is an ideal projector for travel, education, casual gaming and watching OTT/movies in large format. ₹5,499.
OnePlus Nord Buds 4
The Nord series of Buds and Phones from OnePlus offers tremendous value; the new Nord Buds 4 earbuds come with 52db real-time ANC (noise cancellation), which helps you shut out external noise effectively. Buds 4 also feature 6 Mics which work together for crystal-clear calls. The earbuds sport a 12mm titanium-coated driver for powerful bass and immersive sound, plus they’re only 4.3g in weight. I found the fit to be ergonomic and comfortable even while exercising; an added bonus is 3D spatial audio support and Game sound spatial audio, which both create a rich and accurate surround environment. With BT 6.1, dual device connection, up to 250m of connectivity, 47ms ultra-low latency and AI assistant and translate, these buds offer phenomenal value. Battery life lasts about 60hrs including case. ₹3,099.
Beyond Appliances Auriga
The Auriga Gas cooktop from Beyond Appliances comes in a 3 or 4-burner option and smart features including Auto ignition, flame failure device and a smart timer. On usage, the cooktop is top-notch with full brass burners for efficient cooking and 6mm toughened glass in a spill-resistant design. I found the smart timer useful, especially for longer cooking dishes and the Flame failure device invaluable (cuts off the gas supply if the flame goes off unexpectedly). The Auriga cooktop is also ergonomic and spacious, with sufficient space between burners for comfortable cooking. The device also comes with a 2 yr full product coverage and a 5-year glass warranty. An excellent option for the kitchen. ₹9,499.
KEF LS Luxe
The LS Luxe is a set of active wireless speakers with a sculpted design and a 6.5” Uni-Q driver, MAT and VECO tech for robust amplification and hi-res streaming. The 12th Gen Uni-Q driver is a 6.5” point-source driver array that greatly improves bass depth and mid-range projection. Both MAT and VECO tech reduce distortion, and a MIE engine optimises balance. Designed in collaboration with Ross Lovegrove, the LS Luxe delivers quad-amplified power and supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet, BT 5.3, AirPlay, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, etc. You also get wired inputs via HDMI eARC, optical, coaxial and analogue 3.5 inputs. ₹4.40 lakh.
Sony Bravia 9 II TV
Sony’s Bravia range ofhas have always been the pinnacle of high-quality TVs, their new Bravia 9 II range pushes the needle to incredible image quality thanks to True RGB technology. The 75-inch Bravia 9 II shown here (K-75XR90M2) comes with true-to-life colour - courtesy of independently controlled three-colour RGB LEDs. The advantage of True RGB over competitors is that it delivers huge colour volume, precise color grading and a much wider viewing angle - which enhances the viewing experience manifold. The colours are also extremely accurate thanks to true RGB. I managed to get a viewing experience of True RGB side by side with other technologies from competitors, and the difference is day and night. Sony has a winner in their hands with this amazing tech. Other features include Dolby Vision/Atmos, Studio Calibrated modes, IMAX enhanced, XR clear Image, XR Motion Clarity, Google TV, Perfect for PS5 and many more. Sony Bravia 9 II is the best TV you can currently purchase. ₹8.40 lakh.
GamerCard
GamerCard is a ready-to-play handheld gaming device/computer that runs on a Raspberry Pi. GamerCard has a 4” square IPS screen(254 PPI) and 10 tactile navigation buttons. Ideal for retro-gaming fans, developers and educators, the device can run thousands of games from multiple classic systems. It’s preloaded with 6 multi-level action games. You also get stereo speakers and Micro SD compatibility. Superb gaming device! ₹19,000.