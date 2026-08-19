Telegram applies for .gram domain to give users personalised websites

Telegram is looking to expand far beyond its messaging roots by applying for a dedicated .gram top-level domain. This ambitious move could eventually provide the platform’s billion-plus users with personalised web addresses in the format of yourname.gram, fundamentally shifting how creators establish an online presence.
Taking to X, Telegram founder Pavel Durov shared the company's vision for a seamlessly integrated digital ecosystem. “If the application is approved by ICANN, a billion Telegram users could get their own second-level domains — yourname.gram,” Pavel wrote. He added that people “would be able to set up their interactive websites hosted by Telegram — with one prompt ✨.”
The announcement comes shortly after the 2026 application window closed, marking the first major expansion of the internet's namespace in over a decade. If the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers approves the bid, a standard username would transform into a fully-fledged web identity. Rather than dealing with traditional registrars, DNS configurations and coding, individuals could rely on integrated AI tools to generate functional websites instantly. This strategy perfectly aligns with the company’s recent push into artificial intelligence and its rapidly expanding Mini Apps infrastructure.
However, securing a custom link would differ significantly from buying a conventional website. Because the registry would function as a closed brand namespace, these unique URLs would remain inherently tied to a user’s account and subject to the platform's internal guidelines.
The strategic application follows a disruptive global outage in July when the popular t.me short-link system went down due to a third-party registry issue. Operating a proprietary domain would grant the tech giant ultimate control over its digital infrastructure. The rigorous evaluation process is currently underway and the public will receive official confirmation of the application during the much-anticipated Reveal Day in late October.