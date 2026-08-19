Telegram applies for .gram domain to give users personalised websites

Telegram is looking to expand far beyond its messaging roots by applying for a dedicated .gram top-level domain. This ambitious move could eventually provide the platform’s billion-plus users with personalised web addresses in the format of yourname.gram, fundamentally shifting how creators establish an online presence.

Telegram seeks .gram domain for user web addresses

Taking to X, Telegram founder Pavel Durov shared the company's vision for a seamlessly integrated digital ecosystem. “If the application is approved by ICANN, a billion Telegram users could get their own second-level domains — yourname.gram,” Pavel wrote. He added that people “would be able to set up their interactive websites hosted by Telegram — with one prompt ✨.”