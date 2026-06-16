Telegram temporarily banned across India ahead of NEET-UG 2026 re-test

Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has requested a temporary ban on Telegram across the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken that recommendation into consideration and the app has been restricted across India from June 16 in order to avoid any kind of malpractice.

Telegram faces temporary ban as NTA cracks down on NEET exam fraud

Under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government of India has imposed a temporary ban on Telegram to prevent fraud and misinformation targeting candidates. The restriction is imposed till June 22, following the re-test of NEET-UG 2026 on June 21. In addition to this Telegram has also been asked to disable the message editing feature until June 30 as it has become the top application for manufacturing fake 'paper leak' proof post exams.

The NTA in a post wrote, “The directions have been issued in the interest of public order, in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination”.