Mumbai vocalist Maahi Zaveri selected for Government of India’s CCRT scholarship

At a time when classical music is finding newer audiences online, 21-year-old hindustani classical vocalist Maahi Zaveri is proving that tradition and modern storytelling can go hand in hand. The Mumbai-based artiste has been selected as a Scholarship Awardee under the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training’s (CCRT) Scheme of Award of Scholarships to Young Artists in Different Cultural Fields for 2025–2026 by the Government of India.
Maahi is among 38 recipients in Hindustani Vocal Music across the country and one of only three female awardees from Maharashtra, marking a significant milestone in her growing journey within Indian classical music.
Trained in the Jaipur Gharana style, one of the most revered schools of hindustani classical music, Maahi began learning music at the age of four. She trained for a decade under shri Nishad Bakre and is currently under the tutelage of sushree Rutuja Lad. Alongside her classical training, she also explored playback singing for films and music videos early in her career.
Beyond performance spaces, Maahi is also part of a younger generation of artistes bringing classical music into digital culture. Through social media, she shares snippets of riyaaz, raag explorations and performances, helping demystify the genre for younger listeners and proving that classical music continues to evolve with changing times.
One of the notable highlights of her career includes performing at the Humans of Bombay All India Mehfil, where she shared screen space with renowned sitarist Anoushka Shankar. She is also the co-founder of Kaleidoscope Classical, a contemporary classical music quartet that has toured nationally, including a performance at the Bangalore International Centre.
Prior to receiving the CCRT scholarship, Maahi had already been recognised by organisations such as Swar Sadhana Samiti, Mitra Foundation and Indian Oil Corporation for her contributions as a promising young artiste.
As she continues balancing performance, education and digital outreach, Maahi represents a new wave of musicians preserving the depth of hindustani classical music while making it increasingly accessible to contemporary audiences.
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