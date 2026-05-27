Mumbai vocalist Maahi Zaveri selected for Government of India’s CCRT scholarship

Trained in the Jaipur Gharana style, one of the most revered schools of hindustani classical music, Maahi began learning music at the age of four. She trained for a decade under shri Nishad Bakre and is currently under the tutelage of sushree Rutuja Lad. Alongside her classical training, she also explored playback singing for films and music videos early in her career.

Beyond performance spaces, Maahi is also part of a younger generation of artistes bringing classical music into digital culture. Through social media, she shares snippets of riyaaz, raag explorations and performances, helping demystify the genre for younger listeners and proving that classical music continues to evolve with changing times.

One of the notable highlights of her career includes performing at the Humans of Bombay All India Mehfil, where she shared screen space with renowned sitarist Anoushka Shankar. She is also the co-founder of Kaleidoscope Classical, a contemporary classical music quartet that has toured nationally, including a performance at the Bangalore International Centre.