SpaceFest: India to get its first dedicated space, science & sci-fi festival

Industries, Investment and Services Department of Maharashtra, Uday Samant, said, "For me, space was always associated with missions like Chandrayaan and the achievements of ISRO and NASA. But SpaceFest has made me realise the immense interest and potential this sector holds, especially among India’s students and youth. I am proud that Maharashtra is taking the lead with this initiative. I propose that Space Fest be held in February, giving us more time to create employment opportunities and strengthen the ecosystem.

"Our vision is to position Maharashtra not only as a leader in India’s space sector, but as a global space hub. The space economy has the potential to generate lakhs of crores, and we are committed to bringing a significant share of this opportunity to Maharashtra. We will take every step necessary to make this vision a reality,” he added.

The initiative, will offer immersive experiences, keynote addresses and panel discussions from leading figures in both the Indian and global space ecosystems, major policy announcements, international partnerships and MoU signings, and showcases from pioneering space-tech startups.