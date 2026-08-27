SpaceFest: India to get its first dedicated space, science & sci-fi festival

India is set to get its first large-scale event dedicated to space, science, innovation and space-inspired pop culture festival, aiming to create a platform that brings knowledge and entertainment together.
NODWIN Gaming, known for the Indian edition of Comic Con, has announced the launch of SpaceFest.
SpaceFest aims to be a flagship platform celebrating space exploration, innovation and discovery, while enabling Maharashtra’s space-tech startups to showcase innovations, forge partnerships and connect with global industry leaders and investors.
Industries, Investment and Services Department of Maharashtra, Uday Samant, said, "For me, space was always associated with missions like Chandrayaan and the achievements of ISRO and NASA. But SpaceFest has made me realise the immense interest and potential this sector holds, especially among India’s students and youth. I am proud that Maharashtra is taking the lead with this initiative. I propose that Space Fest be held in February, giving us more time to create employment opportunities and strengthen the ecosystem.
"Our vision is to position Maharashtra not only as a leader in India’s space sector, but as a global space hub. The space economy has the potential to generate lakhs of crores, and we are committed to bringing a significant share of this opportunity to Maharashtra. We will take every step necessary to make this vision a reality,” he added.
The initiative, will offer immersive experiences, keynote addresses and panel discussions from leading figures in both the Indian and global space ecosystems, major policy announcements, international partnerships and MoU signings, and showcases from pioneering space-tech startups.
The festival will also feature dedicated zones celebrating sci-fi, gaming, and space-inspired entertainment, alongside celebrity appearances, fan engagement experiences, investor interactions, student-focused programmes, hands-on workshops, hardware exhibits, aerospace technology demonstrations, and exclusive networking opportunities connecting industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.
The inaugural edition will be held at Nehru Science Centre, with the Maharashtra government also planning to install new permanent exhibits at the venue as part of the initiative. The Maha Government is also planning to visit international space-tech events to engage with global industry stakeholders and showcase the state’s space-tech vision and ambitions.
The event dates and guest line-up will be updated on the newly launched official website spacefest.in.
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