Mumbai hosts the year’s first major global jewellery summit

A central pillar of this year’s exhibition is the “Brilliant Bharat” theme, which celebrates traditional Indian art forms. A dedicated Crafts Pavilion features live demonstrations of heritage techniques, such as the 500-year-old silver filigree from Cuttack and the intricate Thewa craft. This focus on heritage is contrasted by the Select CLUB, a curated luxury segment showcasing high-end couture jewellery for premium buyers.

Addressing the industry's future, the event includes the launch of JewelStart, a business incubation platform designed to support start-ups and independent designers. Seminars will also explore the impact of Artificial Intelligence on retail and the evolving science of lab-grown diamonds.

Sustainability remains a significant priority through the GJEPC’s “One Earth” initiative. This year, the organisers have committed to eliminating over 600,000 single-use plastic water bottles at the Goregaon venue, alongside integrating renewable energy and minimal-waste booth systems.

Kirit Bhansali, Chairman of GJEPC, emphasised the strategic importance of the event: “As the first global jewellery trade fair of the year, IIJS Bharat – Signature plays a defining role in setting the industry’s direction. India’s gem and jewellery sector today is focused on strengthening global trust... through quality, innovation, and responsible practices.”