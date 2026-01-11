Mumbai hosts the year’s first major global jewellery summit

The global jewellery industry is converging in Mumbai this week as the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) launches IIJS Bharat – Signature 2026. Recognised as the first major trade event of the year, the fair acts as a vital barometer for market sentiment, setting the direction for sourcing, design, and business for the months ahead.
The 18th edition is being held across two key locations: the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (From January 8 - 11) and the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon (From January 9-12). The dual-venue format accommodates more than 1,600 exhibitors across 3,300 stalls, covering 1.25 lakh square metres. The event is expected to attract 25,000 trade buyers, including 1,400 international visitors from 40 different countries.
A central pillar of this year’s exhibition is the “Brilliant Bharat” theme, which celebrates traditional Indian art forms. A dedicated Crafts Pavilion features live demonstrations of heritage techniques, such as the 500-year-old silver filigree from Cuttack and the intricate Thewa craft. This focus on heritage is contrasted by the Select CLUB, a curated luxury segment showcasing high-end couture jewellery for premium buyers.
Addressing the industry's future, the event includes the launch of JewelStart, a business incubation platform designed to support start-ups and independent designers. Seminars will also explore the impact of Artificial Intelligence on retail and the evolving science of lab-grown diamonds.
Sustainability remains a significant priority through the GJEPC’s “One Earth” initiative. This year, the organisers have committed to eliminating over 600,000 single-use plastic water bottles at the Goregaon venue, alongside integrating renewable energy and minimal-waste booth systems.
Kirit Bhansali, Chairman of GJEPC, emphasised the strategic importance of the event: “As the first global jewellery trade fair of the year, IIJS Bharat – Signature plays a defining role in setting the industry’s direction. India’s gem and jewellery sector today is focused on strengthening global trust... through quality, innovation, and responsible practices.”