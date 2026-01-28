Did you know that India’s first submarine tourism project is underway in Maharashtra?

Through this project one can not only experience the thrill of the underwater world, but also take a trip inside a submarine. Submarines are highly advanced technologies which are even used by the navy. Most of the time, entry is restricted and only at submarine museums or through visually shot documentaries one might be able to get a feel of these huge underwater structures. But, this time, in India, it is soon set to make its debut as a passenger transport. Apart from this thrilling adventure, the project also aims to make people understand the necessity of the underwater world and how important it is to preserve, conserve and cooperate in taking care of the planet’s ecology.

While no clear date of starting the submarine tourism service is mentioned, however it is anticipated to kick off in this year or the next.