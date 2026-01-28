Did you know that India’s first submarine tourism project is underway in Maharashtra?

Gone are the days when tourism meant people packing their bags and doing everything touristy. Today, the word has branched out and includes options like spiritual tourism, heritage tourism, solo tourism, wine tourism, etc. A new word which will soon be added to the Indian dictionary of tourism is submarine tourism. India is all set to launch its first passenger submarine tourism project off the coast of Maharashtra. If all goes as per plan, then the first bookings for the same will begin from 2026 itself.
Along the Konkan coast in the Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra, the people are readying a one-of-its-kind wonder for the tourists. The submarine tourism project which was sanctioned in the year 2018-19 is finally seeing a visible direction with plans of rides, reefs, and a chance to comfortably see the beautiful underwater world.
For those who are wondering what the whole expe3rience is about, one can safely use one word to describe it – exhilarating. According to what has been revealed so far through official reports, one can experience battery- operated submarine rides which are said to hold 24 pax at a given time. Through this ride, one can get a glimpse of the beautiful underwater world. From fishes to flora and fauna, everything can be experienced firsthand, instead of having to see them through a screen. Artificial reefs are also part of the plan; and so is an underwater museum.
Through this project one can not only experience the thrill of the underwater world, but also take a trip inside a submarine. Submarines are highly advanced technologies which are even used by the navy. Most of the time, entry is restricted and only at submarine museums or through visually shot documentaries one might be able to get a feel of these huge underwater structures. But, this time, in India, it is soon set to make its debut as a passenger transport. Apart from this thrilling adventure, the project also aims to make people understand the necessity of the underwater world and how important it is to preserve, conserve and cooperate in taking care of the planet’s ecology.
While no clear date of starting the submarine tourism service is mentioned, however it is anticipated to kick off in this year or the next.