Here’s how you can literally adopt a ghost in York

If you are visiting York, keep a day to explore the streets and the unique shops of this place. Walk around narrow alleys, which almost resemble Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter Universe, you might spot York Ghost Merchants. Now, if you want to enter inside the place and leave with your own ghost, then make sure that you have ample free time. This is because the queues can have up to 60-90 minutes of waiting time. If the curious child in you starts asking why this experience is native to York only, remember York is officially known to be the most haunted place in England. Thus it is only apt that this experience is available here.

When you finally enter, you will have a selection of more than 600 types of ghosts in different sizes and colours, all handmade with care, to take back home. You can choose from small, large or even limited edition pieces that would suit your purpose. If you want to take back some photographs with the ghosts, then place them in front of quirky set up and click those quick pictures. Your last step would be to pack it up and take it back home.