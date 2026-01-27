Goa Carnival 2026 announces parade route and festival dates!

The carnival moves to a different city each day, allowing the entire state to participate. Commencing on February 13 at Porvorim, The Curtain Raiser parade held from IHM to ACDIL School sets off. The celebrations will then move to Panjim with the flag off on 14th February 2026 (Saturday), where the Carnaval parade will be held along the route from the New Patto Bridge to Campal Ground. On 15th February 2026 (Sunday), the vibrant celebrations will take place in Margao, with the parade moving from Holy Spirit Church to the Margao Municipal Council Square.

On 16th February 2026 (Monday), Carnaval will be celebrated in Vasco da Gama, with the parade proceeding from St. Andrew’s Junction (Swatantra Path) to Joshi Chowk/Railway Station. The festivities will culminate on 17th February 2026 (Tuesday) with celebrations at Mapusa and Morjim. In Mapusa, the parade will proceed from the Comunidade building behind Milagres Church to the festival venue at the Comunidade ground near Dev Bodgeshwar Temple, while in Morjim, the parade route will be from Morjim Khind to Morjim Junction near Raj Super Market.