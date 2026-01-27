Goa Carnival 2026 announces parade route and festival dates!

Goa Carnival 2026 is scheduled to take place from February 13 to 17. This five-day extravaganza is the last hurrah of indulgence before the 40-day period of Lent begins. The only festival of its kind in India, for many Goans, the Carnival isn't just a tourist attraction; it’s a deeply rooted cultural event that has been happening for over 500 years. If you’re skeptical because you’ve only seen the quiet, beachy side of Goa, the Carnival will be a total shock to your system.
It’s not just one parade in one city. The government and local committees coordinate to move the party across six different venues (Panaji, Margao, Vasco, Mapusa, Porvorim and Morjim) so the entire state gets involved. While it started during Portuguese rule as a Catholic pre-Lenten feast (to finish all the meat and wine before 40 days of fasting), it has evolved into a secular celebration. You'll see Hindu, Christian and local Konkani traditions all mixed together.
Locals often describe it as a time when rules soften. You’ll see grandmothers dancing on floats, shopkeepers in masks playing pranks (the Assoltes) and entire neighborhoods spending months building their community floats.
The carnival moves to a different city each day, allowing the entire state to participate. Commencing on February 13 at Porvorim, The Curtain Raiser parade held from IHM to ACDIL School sets off. The celebrations will then move to Panjim with the flag off on 14th February 2026 (Saturday), where the Carnaval parade will be held along the route from the New Patto Bridge to Campal Ground. On 15th February 2026 (Sunday), the vibrant celebrations will take place in Margao, with the parade moving from Holy Spirit Church to the Margao Municipal Council Square.
On 16th February 2026 (Monday), Carnaval will be celebrated in Vasco da Gama, with the parade proceeding from St. Andrew’s Junction (Swatantra Path) to Joshi Chowk/Railway Station. The festivities will culminate on 17th February 2026 (Tuesday) with celebrations at Mapusa and Morjim. In Mapusa, the parade will proceed from the Comunidade building behind Milagres Church to the festival venue at the Comunidade ground near Dev Bodgeshwar Temple, while in Morjim, the parade route will be from Morjim Khind to Morjim Junction near Raj Super Market.