For Indian travellers, one of the big shifts in 2026 is the consolidation of the e-Visa system as the primary means of visiting Albania. While Albania used to offer temporary visa-free summers for Indians in the past, the current system is more stable but requires an online application. If you already have a valid, multiple-entry visa from the Schengen Area, USA or UK, you do not need an Albanian visa. You can enter and stay for up to 90 days.
The afore visa must have been used at least once to enter the country that issued it before you arrive in Albania. If you don’t have one of the visas above, you must apply for a Type C Electronic Visa. This is done entirely online; you do not need to visit an embassy or send your physical passport anywhere.
Since the announcement was made, tourists who wish to travel to this country have been eager to the procedure and protals. The only legitimate site is e-visa.al, and the visa usually takes about 15 working days, though it can stretch to 30 in busy seasons. The stay duration is granted for up to 90 days within 180 days.
The system might be digital but to be thorough, they will request for documents. Applicants will require a passport valid for at least 3 months beyond your stay, bank statements from the last 12 months (they want to see you can afford roughly €50 per day), a letter from your employer or business documents, travel health insurance covering at least €30,000 and confirmed round-trip flight tickets and hotel bookings. The application too will approximately cost €30–€50 (depending on whether it's single or multiple entry), plus a small non-refundable application fee.
Albania is currently modernising its borders as part of its path toward joining the EU. In 2026, they wish to streamline the e-Visa to act as a Schengen-lite process — making it easier for tourists from countries like India to visit without the massive paperwork of a full Schengen visa, while still maintaining security.