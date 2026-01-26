Indian travellers can now visit this European Balkan country with an e-Visa

The afore visa must have been used at least once to enter the country that issued it before you arrive in Albania. If you don’t have one of the visas above, you must apply for a Type C Electronic Visa. This is done entirely online; you do not need to visit an embassy or send your physical passport anywhere.

Since the announcement was made, tourists who wish to travel to this country have been eager to the procedure and protals. The only legitimate site is e-visa.al, and the visa usually takes about 15 working days, though it can stretch to 30 in busy seasons. The stay duration is granted for up to 90 days within 180 days.