Now view Paris from the sky on Europe’s longest cable car!

The Câble C1, formerly known as Cable A, is a recently inaugurated urban transport project in the Val-de-Marne department of the Greater Paris region. It is the first of its kind in the Île-de-France area. The line was officially inaugurated back in December 2025. Stretching 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles), it is currently the longest urban cable car line in Europe.
Câble C1 features 105 cabins, each capable of holding 10 seated passengers. It is designed to carry approximately 11,000 passengers per day. Cabins arrive at stations every 30 seconds during peak periods, ensuring a constant flow similar to a metro service. The northern terminus is Pointe du Lac, which provides a direct connection to Paris Métro Line 8.
The Câble C1 was built specifically to bypass major urban barriers such as the extensive Villeneuve-Saint-Georges railway marshalling yard and the N6 highway, which historically caused long detours for bus commuters. It links four municipalities: Créteil, Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges.
There are 5 stations in total Pointe du Lac (Créteil), Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton, La Végétale (Limeil-Brévannes) and Villa Nova (Villeneuve-Saint-Georges). The total journey takes approximately 17 to 18 minutes. Previously, the same route took roughly 40 minutes by bus due to heavy traffic and geographic obstacles.
The line is fully integrated into the regional transport network; passengers can use a standard Ticket t+ or a Navigo pass. On clear days, travellers can spot the Eiffel Tower and the Montparnasse Tower in the distance. The route even offers sweeping aerial views of the Marne River valley and the surrounding green landscapes.
La Végétale, is specifically named after a major regional environmental project. This station provides direct access to a 20-kilometre green corridor designed for walking, cycling, and nature observation. Unlike expensive private helicopter or hot air balloon tours, the Câble C1 costs only the price of a standard Metro ticket (€2.15), making it one of the cheapest skyline tours in Europe.
Île de Loisirs de Créteil, accessible from the Pointe du Lac terminus, is a 22-hectare leisure island where one can go sailing, kayaking or use the wave pool and artificial beaches in summer. Parc de la Plage Bleue, located near the Limeil-Brévannes station, is yet another park famous for its 8-hectare lake, picnic areas and protected ecological zones.