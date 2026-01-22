Now view Paris from the sky on Europe’s longest cable car!

Câble C1 features 105 cabins, each capable of holding 10 seated passengers. It is designed to carry approximately 11,000 passengers per day. Cabins arrive at stations every 30 seconds during peak periods, ensuring a constant flow similar to a metro service. The northern terminus is Pointe du Lac, which provides a direct connection to Paris Métro Line 8.

The Câble C1 was built specifically to bypass major urban barriers such as the extensive Villeneuve-Saint-Georges railway marshalling yard and the N6 highway, which historically caused long detours for bus commuters. It links four municipalities: Créteil, Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges.