Your computer fix that is a desk essential

If you’re bound to a desk for most of your day, you’ll know the difference a good mouse can make, particularly once you switch to something better. The Logitech MX Master series has long been the default recommendation for people who spend most of their day behind a computer, and the MX Master 4 only doubles down on what made the lineup so popular: exceptional comfort, thoughtful ergonomics, and productivity-focused features that are designed to make long hours at your desk feel just a little easier.

If you’re new to the MX Master series, the first thing you'll notice is the shape. Logitech has refined the design without reinventing it - right from the sculpted thumb rest and ergonomically well-placed buttons to the contoured body, the MX Master 4 makes long work sessions far more comfortable than they would be with a conventional mouse. At 150 grams, it’s a beefy mouse any way you look at it.

Once the MX Master 4 is set up in the Options+ app and you get down to using it, performance is no less impressive. The 8,000 DPI sensor is precise and responsive across a wide range of surfaces, including glass. Logitech's signature MagSpeed scroll wheel, which can switch quickly between precise line-by-line scrolling and a near-frictionless free-spin mode that chews through lengthy documents and web pages in seconds, remains one of its best features, and it’s hard to go back to any other scroll wheel after using this.