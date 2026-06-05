The Insta360 Snap is the accessory your selfies deserve

Once connected, you get a 3.5-inch, 800x480 screen – a mirror of your phone display, with real-time preview - that is bright enough at 500 nits for you to frame your shots without squinting. If you’re planning on using this indoors or in dimly lit environments, Insta360 has a variant (₹11,999) that incorporates a rectangular ring light around the display screen, with 3 colors and 5 brightness levels for that perfect light setup. And since Snap has a touchscreen, you can change camera settings when you’re using it and navigate phone apps. That said, since it is a 3.5-inch screen, it’s best suited to camera apps and not for playing games, reading emails and the like. Come to think of it – the first iPhone had a similar sized, lower resolution screen – how times have changed!

Of course, it does use up the USB-C port while shooting, which restricts the use of a charger or external wired accessories, although you could, in theory, use a portable USB-C hub to work past this. It’s not for everyone, but it’s a solid quality upgrade for folks who shoot a lot of selfies or solo vlogs without spending a ton of money.

Rating: 9/10

Price: ₹9,999