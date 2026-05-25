Motorola Edge lineup: A complete package that ticks all boxes

There’s a lot to like in the Motorola Edge lineup – sleek design with a no-drama approach to delivering strongly on the basics – and the Edge 70 Pro continues in that tradition. At its price, it goes up against the likes of the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro and the OnePlus Nord 6, so where does it stand?

From the get-go, Motorola’s distinctive design language impresses, whether it’s how a phone this thin and light (6.99mm/190g) can pack in a 6,500mAh battery or just how good the satin, marble and fabric finishes feel in the hand. Despite its plastic frame, the phone feels sturdy and backs it up with Gorilla Glass 7i protection, IP68/IP69 rating and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. Yet, the real star of the show is the 6.8-inch, 1.5K resolution, LTPO ‘Extreme AMOLED’ display that offers up to 144Hz of screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 5,200nits of peak brightness. Colours are punchy, contrast levels are strong and blacks deep, making watching content a treat, aided suitably by the Atmos-certified dual speaker setup.

Under the hood, the Edge 70 Pro sports a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset along with up to 12GB of snappy LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and the package is on par with its rivals, although it struggles to keep thermals in check under sustained loads. In daily use, including running Hello UI based on Android 16, the Edge 70 Pro will hold up just fine, but extended duration gaming isn’t its strong suit. The software experience is near stock, with a slight amount of bloatware redeemed by a useful set of AI capabilities. Used moderately, the phone lasts a full day of use, or about six hours of screen time, but it fast charges at 90W speeds with the bundled charger.