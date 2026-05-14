Secure messaging on Instagram DMs end: What does this mean for your privacy?

The users of Instagram will have to face a new reality when using the app. According to the Meta corporation, the encryption of direct messages has come to an end on May 8. It implies that the platform can read the messages you send to your friends and contacts, as it uses ‘standard encryption’ that does not encrypt the messages until reaching the recipient.

Meta can now read your private Instagram DMs

While previously Mark Zuckerberg had expressed his wish to make the world private and use E2EE, he has faced resistance from Meta officials claiming that the adoption rate was low.