Secure messaging on Instagram DMs end: What does this mean for your privacy?

The users of Instagram will have to face a new reality when using the app. According to the Meta corporation, the encryption of direct messages has come to an end on May 8. It implies that the platform can read the messages you send to your friends and contacts, as it uses ‘standard encryption’ that does not encrypt the messages until reaching the recipient.
While previously Mark Zuckerberg had expressed his wish to make the world private and use E2EE, he has faced resistance from Meta officials claiming that the adoption rate was low.
It also fits within the Take It Down Act, which seeks to ensure that non-consensual intimate images and deepfake videos created through AI technology will be taken down promptly. For individuals who require more privacy and security, WhatsApp will continue to function under its encrypted form.
However, Meta also introduces ‘Incognito Chat’, which enables AI interaction privately on WhatsApp. Will Cathcart, the CEO of the application, said that Will desires that users feel secure talking about personal matters such as their health, money, and other sensitive information without Meta accessing that data.
It is recommended that users save any chat history in the encrypted mode before it gets deleted by Meta. Users should not share sensitive information or financial transactions using Instagram DMs anymore. The current period is an appropriate time to review your privacy settings to control contacts on your profiles.