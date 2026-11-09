Pilot spends eight hours drawing massive GTA 6 sky mural as video goes viral

Sharing a time-lapse video of his flight track online, Benjamin reflected on the long wait for the gaming franchise's latest instalment. "I spent 8 hours drawing GTA 6 in the sky, but realistically, I've been waiting 11 years for this moment," Benjamin shared.

Executing such detailed sky-art requires meticulous planning. Benjamin must balance performance limits, precise turns, altitude constraints and location coordinates while ensuring the flight operates completely safely.

The feat quickly caught fire online after Flightradar24 highlighted the flight path mid-journey, inspiring gaming enthusiasts to watch the artwork take shape live. Fans flooded social media with praise, with one viewer writing: "This was awesome to watch! My children even thought it was the coolest thing ever." Another joked: "We got GTA 6 sky art before GTA 6. But seriously, this is so crazy."

This is hardly Benjamin's first skyward masterpiece. He previously captured global attention by replicating world-famous masterpieces with his flight paths, including Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and Edvard Munch's The Scream.