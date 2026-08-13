Bumble will now allow men to text first, after major rule change

With growing user fatigue plaguing all dating apps, the app has also extended the reply window from 24 to 72 hours. This gives more time to users to start a conversation without stress with the "Opening Moves" no longer reserved for just women.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, who is the CEO of Bumble addressed the changes and said, "While women making the first move was a radical idea, being women-first was never about prescribing just one way to connect. It was about designing an experience with women's needs in mind to create better outcomes for everyone."

She added, "Today, our community is asking for more flexibility, less pressure, and more opportunities to create real, meaningful connections, and that is what this new experience provides. This evolution isn’t a departure from our founding vision, but the realisation of it".

The updated feature has already been tested in Canada and a positive change has been noticed, with more people initiating chats and fewer number of expired chats being recorded on the app. With this update, Bumble will look to improve their business numbers which suffered a blow recently.