Rajesh Ram evokes the nuances of a forgotten childhood through his solo exhibition at the Bihar Museum

With Rajesh hailing from rural villagescapes, his works have a distinct style which reflects of a serene ambiance. Through his sculptors, he not only takes the viewers back to their childhood but also talks about the journey of his life – growing up in the village to becoming a well-known sculptor.

Each scene brings alive the village life through themes like childhood, ecology, community, migration and belonging. With elements like paper boats, rivers, trees, birds, animals he transforms every piece into a metaphor that starts a pressing conversation about human emotions and man- nature relationship.

Speaking about the exhibition and his work Rajesh mentions, “Nothing gives me greater happiness than presenting this exhibition at Bihar Museum. It is a homecoming where students, fellow artists, friends and visitors can experience the journey of my work—from its beginnings in my village to where it stands today. Every sculpture carries a memory, a story and a connection to the place that shaped me."

He primarily works with terracotta, bronze, wood and mixed media and his pieces balance poetic sense and technical mastery very uniquely. In fact, most of his sculptures seem to celebrate the lost childhood- one that ironically everyone wanted to break off from as a child, and embrace as an adult.

Kaghaz Ki Kashti is a Hindi phrase which refers to paper boats, a very symbolic activity that most children have undertaken as a child, especially during the monsoons. Making a paper boat and releasing it in the water evokes personal memories and experiences that bring together the sculptors of the show.