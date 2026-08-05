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Rajesh Ram evokes the nuances of a forgotten childhood through his solo exhibition at the Bihar Museum

Artist Rajesh Ram takes the viewers back to their childhood and draws metaphorical references from the 'good old days'
Rajesh Ram evokes the nuances of a forgotten childhood through his solo exhibition at the Bihar Museum
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From popular boyhood idioms to momentary memories that take you back to your childhood days, these are more finds expression through Rajesh Ram’s sculptures which will be on display for a month at the Bihar Museum from August 7. Presented by Palette Art Gallery and the Bihar Museum ‘ Kaghaz Ki Kashti’ – Retracing Memories of Boyhood , a retrospective exhibition by Rajesh Ram urges the viewers to pause and go back to a childhood left behind, only to understand deeper meanings of the then simpler joys of life.

The exhibition starts from august 7 to September 7
With Rajesh hailing from rural villagescapes, his works have a distinct style which reflects of a serene ambiance. Through his sculptors, he not only takes the viewers back to their childhood but also talks about the journey of his life – growing up in the village to becoming a well-known sculptor.
Palette Art Gallery and Bihar Museum co-present this exhibition
Each scene brings alive the village life through themes like childhood, ecology, community, migration and belonging. With elements like paper boats, rivers, trees, birds, animals he transforms every piece into a metaphor that starts a pressing conversation about human emotions and man- nature relationship.
Rajesh Ram is a well known sculptor
Speaking about the exhibition and his work Rajesh mentions, “Nothing gives me greater happiness than presenting this exhibition at Bihar Museum. It is a homecoming where students, fellow artists, friends and visitors can experience the journey of my work—from its beginnings in my village to where it stands today. Every sculpture carries a memory, a story and a connection to the place that shaped me."
Rajesj Ram brings to Patna a massive solo exhibition on his art works
He primarily works with terracotta, bronze, wood and mixed media and his pieces balance poetic sense and technical mastery very uniquely. In fact, most of his sculptures seem to celebrate the lost childhood- one that ironically everyone wanted to break off from as a child, and embrace as an adult.
Bookmark this exhibition while you are in Patna
Kaghaz Ki Kashti is a Hindi phrase which refers to paper boats, a very symbolic activity that most children have undertaken as a child, especially during the monsoons. Making a paper boat and releasing it in the water evokes personal memories and experiences that bring together the sculptors of the show.
Art lovers do not miss out on Rajesh Ram's art exhibition in Patna
Rajesh Ram learnt modeling from local artisans and created idols for festivities. He then moved on to formal training at Patna Art College. This solo show opening is almost like a homecoming for the artist where he brings his work and his expressions of socio-political concerns through them.

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Rajesh Ram