Rajesh Ram evokes the nuances of a forgotten childhood through his solo exhibition at the Bihar Museum

From popular boyhood idioms to momentary memories that take you back to your childhood days, these are more finds expression through Rajesh Ram’s sculptures which will be on display for a month at the Bihar Museum from August 7. Presented by Palette Art Gallery and the Bihar Museum ‘ Kaghaz Ki Kashti’ – Retracing Memories of Boyhood , a retrospective exhibition by Rajesh Ram urges the viewers to pause and go back to a childhood left behind, only to understand deeper meanings of the then simpler joys of life.
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