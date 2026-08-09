How does the kiln become a permanent collaborator in Keshari Nandan’s work?

Famous artist Himmat shah had praised the works of Keshari and said, “"Keshari is my favourite ceramic artist because he is not only deeply humble but also hugely talented, and his ceramics completely refuse categorization." This single comment elevated Keshari’s footing among modern ceramic sculptors.

For the artist, a work is complete only when each of the processes – from start to end- aligns perfectly. Right from mineral glazes to atmospheric firing, every process is a stage where the work is shaped up.

Keshari considers the kiln to be his permanent collaborator where it does not shape the final product but determines how it will look like. In other words, one can say that the kiln becomes an active influence behind the way each of his work turns out. It is the pivot that brings clay, minerals and fire together, that shapes up the unique and artistic style of the artist.

Keshari’s ceramic practice merges functional pottery, architectural ceramics and contemporary stoneware. Talking about the exhibition he says, “I still learn something from every firing. For me, ceramics is a complete process. Preparing the clay, building the form, developing the glaze and working with the kiln are all part of the same practice. Whether I am making a vessel for daily use or a large sculpture, I begin with the same respect for the material."