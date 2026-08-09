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How does the kiln become a permanent collaborator in Keshari Nandan’s work?

The sculptor will be displaying his works in Delhi, and here’s all you need to know about it
The sculptor will be displaying his works in Delhi and here’s all you need to know about it
Works by Keshari Nandan
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Artist Keshari Nandan displays around 30 sculptures in Fire & Form, an upcoming art exhibition in New Delhi curated by Uma Nair. Made with stone, these sculptures reflect an accumulated experience of over 35 years where the artist pours in his knowledge of the clay, sculpting, and fire together to make unforgettable pieces. The exhibition presented by 108 Art Projects will be on display between August 11 and 18, 2026 at Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam. A recipient of the National Award and the President’s Award for his contribution to the world of Indian ceramics, this contemporary artist shapes his work by drawing inspirations from the landscape, textile and cultural fabric of Rajasthan.

How does the kiln become a permanent collaborator in Keshari Nandan’s work?
Famous artist Himmat shah had praised the works of Keshari and said, “"Keshari is my favourite ceramic artist because he is not only deeply humble but also hugely talented, and his ceramics completely refuse categorization." This single comment elevated Keshari’s footing among modern ceramic sculptors.
Keshari Nandan's care towards his creative process makes way for his unique artistic practice.
For the artist, a work is complete only when each of the processes – from start to end- aligns perfectly. Right from mineral glazes to atmospheric firing, every process is a stage where the work is shaped up.
All about artist Keshari Nandan's upcoming show in Delhi
Keshari considers the kiln to be his permanent collaborator where it does not shape the final product but determines how it will look like. In other words, one can say that the kiln becomes an active influence behind the way each of his work turns out. It is the pivot that brings clay, minerals and fire together, that shapes up the unique and artistic style of the artist.
What makes Keshari Nandan's artworks different?
Keshari’s ceramic practice merges functional pottery, architectural ceramics and contemporary stoneware. Talking about the exhibition he says, “I still learn something from every firing. For me, ceramics is a complete process. Preparing the clay, building the form, developing the glaze and working with the kiln are all part of the same practice. Whether I am making a vessel for daily use or a large sculpture, I begin with the same respect for the material."
Keshari Nandan's works are on display till August 18, 2026
Curator Uma Nair mentions, “Keshari's works possess an extraordinary material intelligence. They move effortlessly between monumentality and intimacy, carrying within them the rhythms of the earth, the architecture of fire and the quiet resilience of handmade form. His practice reminds us that ceramics is not simply about shaping clay; it is about understanding transformation through material, process and time." This indicates the close relationship the artist shares with his medium.

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