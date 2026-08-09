How does the kiln become a permanent collaborator in Keshari Nandan’s work?

Artist Keshari Nandan displays around 30 sculptures in Fire & Form, an upcoming art exhibition in New Delhi curated by Uma Nair. Made with stone, these sculptures reflect an accumulated experience of over 35 years where the artist pours in his knowledge of the clay, sculpting, and fire together to make unforgettable pieces. The exhibition presented by 108 Art Projects will be on display between August 11 and 18, 2026 at Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam. A recipient of the National Award and the President’s Award for his contribution to the world of Indian ceramics, this contemporary artist shapes his work by drawing inspirations from the landscape, textile and cultural fabric of Rajasthan.
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