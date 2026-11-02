Galleries

10 Indian destinations known for their regional cheese varieties

From Jammu's stretchy Kalari to Bengal's smoky Bandel, discover 10 Indian destinations that celebrate the delicious diversity of types of Indian cheeses
Take a delicious trip across India to discover the regional types of Indian cheeses worth knowing about
10 Indian destinations that introduce you to the fascinating types of Indian cheeses
Updated on

Think India is all about paneer when it comes to cheese? Think again! Across the country, local communities and cheesemakers have created fascinating varieties shaped by geography, milk traditions and culinary influences. The types of Indian cheeses range from salty, crumbly discs to soft, fresh and wonderfully stretchy creations. Some have been made for generations, while others are exciting new interpretations of regional cheesemaking. From the Himalayan mountains to Bengal's historic settlements and Rajasthan's pastoral landscapes, the types of Indian cheeses have plenty of stories to tell.

Here are 10 destinations where you can taste different types of Indian cheeses:

Surti paneer is a regional fresh cheese associated with Gujarat and is particularly known for its soft, delicate texture
Surti Paneer, Gujarat: Unlike compressed paneer, its curds are gently drained, retaining moisture and giving it a tender consistency
It represents an innovative approach to cheesemaking in Arunachal Pradesh's pastoral communities
Yak cheddar, Arunachal Pradesh: By using locally available yak milk and adapting it to a familiar cheese-making style, producers are exploring new possibilities for mountain dairy economies
The resulting cheese can be grilled or pan-fried, developing a golden exterior while retaining a firm, pleasantly chewy centre
Camel-milk halloumi, Rajasthan: Camel milk is turned into Halloumi using a specially developed rennet because ordinary rennet does not coagulate camel milk effectively
The curds are then drained and gently kneaded to create a soft, moist and slightly grainy cheese with a mild milky taste and delicate tang
Chhena, Odisha: It is prepared by adding lemon juice or another acidic ingredient to hot cow or buffalo milk, causing it to split into curds and whey
The result is a soft, delicate and slightly wobbly cheese with a fresh milky flavour and a gentle salty note
Topli nu paneer, Maharashtra: A traditional Parsi speciality, Topli Nu Paneer is prepared by coagulating milk with rennet or, in older household methods, dried chicken-gizzard lining, before draining the curds in small cane baskets called toplis
Its soft version is mild, white and slightly tangy, while the hard variety is dried or smoked until it becomes firm and chewy
Chhurpi, Sikkim: It is made by boiling buttermilk until the milk solids separate, draining the curds and pressing them to remove excess moisture
It has a firm, crumbly centre, a smooth edible rind and a mildly sharp, slightly acidic flavour
Kalimpong Cheese, West Bengal: Introduced through Swiss missionary influence in the region, it is made by coagulating milk, draining the curds and allowing the cheese to mature
The fresh version is soft and crumbly, while the smoked variety develops a brownish exterior
Bandel cheese, West Bengal: It is made by curdling cow's milk with an acidic ingredient such as lemon juice, separating the curds and draining them in small baskets before salting
It is described as a hard cheese with a salty flavour and a firm, rubbery texture
Qudam, Kashmir: It is a rare traditional cheese associated with the Gujjar community and is reported to be made using goat milk
It has a dense, firm exterior and a mild, milky flavour, but pan-frying transforms it into a golden, crispy treat
Kalari: Made by the Gujjar-Bakarwal community using full-fat cow, buffalo or goat milk, Kalari is prepared by gently heating and coagulating milk before shaping the curds into discs and sun-drying them
Take a delicious trip across India to discover the regional types of Indian cheeses worth knowing about
7 Indian regional comfort dishes that deserve a spot on modern restaurant menus
cheese
Cheese making
chhurpi cheese
Bandel cheese history
Kalari Cheese

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X