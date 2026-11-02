10 Indian destinations known for their regional cheese varieties

Think India is all about paneer when it comes to cheese? Think again! Across the country, local communities and cheesemakers have created fascinating varieties shaped by geography, milk traditions and culinary influences. The types of Indian cheeses range from salty, crumbly discs to soft, fresh and wonderfully stretchy creations. Some have been made for generations, while others are exciting new interpretations of regional cheesemaking. From the Himalayan mountains to Bengal's historic settlements and Rajasthan's pastoral landscapes, the types of Indian cheeses have plenty of stories to tell.

Here are 10 destinations where you can taste different types of Indian cheeses: