10 unique Indian kebabs that deserve a spot on your food bucket list

India's kebab culture goes well beyond the familiar chicken tikka and seekh kebab. Different regions have their own versions, shaped by local ingredients, traditional cooking methods and distinct spice blends. Some are slow-cooked until tender, while others are grilled over charcoal or pan-fried to achieve a crisp exterior. From the royal kitchens of Awadh to the streets of Hyderabad and the food hubs of Kashmir, these kebabs offer plenty of variety without straying too far from familiar flavours. If you enjoy exploring regional Indian food, here are 10 unique Indian kebabs worth adding to your food list.

10 unique Indian kebabs worth trying across India:Boti Kebab