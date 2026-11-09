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10 unique Indian kebabs that deserve a spot on your food bucket list

From Lucknow's melt-in-the-mouth Galouti to Kashmir's smoky Seekh Kebab, explore unique Indian kebabs that bring regional flavours, cooking techniques and local food traditions to the table
Discover regional kebab varieties across India that bring something different to every bite
10 unique Indian kebabs to try across different places in India
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India's kebab culture goes well beyond the familiar chicken tikka and seekh kebab. Different regions have their own versions, shaped by local ingredients, traditional cooking methods and distinct spice blends. Some are slow-cooked until tender, while others are grilled over charcoal or pan-fried to achieve a crisp exterior. From the royal kitchens of Awadh to the streets of Hyderabad and the food hubs of Kashmir, these kebabs offer plenty of variety without straying too far from familiar flavours. If you enjoy exploring regional Indian food, here are 10 unique Indian kebabs worth adding to your food list.

10 unique Indian kebabs worth trying across India:Boti Kebab

The kebab is shaped around the egg and cooked until the outer layer develops a deliciously browned finish
Nargisi Kebab: A Bhopali speciality, Nargisi Kebab features a boiled egg enclosed in a layer of seasoned minced meat
Their slightly charred exterior and juicy centre make them a favourite
Boti Kebab: It features small pieces of mutton marinated in yoghurt, ginger, garlic and spices before being grilled or roasted
The meat is seasoned with spices, herbs and raw papaya
Pathar Ka Gosht: A distinctive Hyderabadi speciality, the dish gets its name from the traditional technique of cooking marinated mutton on a heated stone slab
Served with green chutney and sliced radish, Sutli Kebab is a speciality worth seeking out
Sutli Kebab: These exceptionally soft minced-meat kebabs are so delicate that they are tied with cotton thread to keep their shape while cooking
Available in fried and seekh-style versions, it is usually served with a tangy, spicy red chutney
Laung Churey Kebab: A lesser-known vegetarian speciality, Laung Churey Kebab is made with gram flour, wheat flour, onions and spices
Traditionally cooked over charcoal, the kebab develops a smoky flavour and a lightly charred exterior
Bihari Kebab: It is prepared with pieces of meat marinated in mustard oil, yoghurt and a robust blend of spices
The meat is typically served hot with Kashmiri lavasa bread and spicy local chutneys
Tujji Kebab: Unlike minced-meat kebabs, Tujji is made with marinated chunks of mutton or chicken threaded onto skewers and grilled over charcoal
Grilled on skewers, it is known for its exceptionally soft texture and rich flavour
Kakori Kebab: Originating in the town of Kakori near Lucknow, this Awadhi speciality is made with finely minced mutton, aromatic spices and tenderising ingredients
Traditionally cooked on a flat griddle, it is famous for its melt-in-the-mouth texture
Galouti Kebab: One of Awadh's best-known culinary creations, it is prepared with finely minced meat, raw papaya and a fragrant blend of spices
Its meat kebab preparations reflect the region's culinary identity, with tender meat and carefully balanced flavours
Rampuri Kebab: Rampuri cuisine has its own rich kebab traditions, with royal kitchens known for using distinctive local ingredients and elaborate spice combinations
Discover regional kebab varieties across India that bring something different to every bite
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