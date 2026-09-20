Indian woman shares this unique expectation in South Korean work culture

She continued, "And these gifts are not simply tokens, they are from high-end brands, they give Gucci, Chanel, Prada for two months of working out. This system is in place because they want, despite the busy schedule you have in your life, whatever work you have, you also take care of your health."

The young woman said that this was exactly the push she was waiting for. "I just got to know this and since then I have been wondering, this is the exact motivation I needed to work out and I finally have it. So guys tell me, should I start working out from tomorrow?", she concluded.

Korea believes that despite the long hours and work pressure, one's health should not be neglected. In fact, staying active helps manage stress and South Korea seems to have cracked the code on how to motivate your workers to manage health and work at once.