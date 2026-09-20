Indian woman shares this unique expectation in South Korean work culture

Korean work-culture actually rewards you if you take care of your health! Recently, a Indian woman, Maansi Arora, currently working in South Korea shared a video on her Instagram account named @browngirlsings and shared a piece of information even she was unaware of: Your office will gift you expensive, branded gifts if you work-out for two months at a stretch!
Work out for two months and get rewarded with luxury brands! That's exactly how South Korean work culture function, according to Maansi Arora, an young Indian professional working in the country and living in Seoul.
While companies and workplaces in South Korea value your productivity and keep a track of your performance, they also care about your health and motivate you to take care of it despite the overwhelming work pressure.
In the video recorded while she is walking back from work at night, Maansi begins by saying, (translated from Hindi) "Guys, [South] Korea's office culture is something different. Recently, I have joined a company and there I got to know that if you work out for two months continuously, or even exercise or whatever, and regularly update your team leader or manager during that two-month period, with pictures or videos as proof that you are working out everyday, then two months later you receive a gift from the company!"
She continued, "And these gifts are not simply tokens, they are from high-end brands, they give Gucci, Chanel, Prada for two months of working out. This system is in place because they want, despite the busy schedule you have in your life, whatever work you have, you also take care of your health."
The young woman said that this was exactly the push she was waiting for. "I just got to know this and since then I have been wondering, this is the exact motivation I needed to work out and I finally have it. So guys tell me, should I start working out from tomorrow?", she concluded.
Korea believes that despite the long hours and work pressure, one's health should not be neglected. In fact, staying active helps manage stress and South Korea seems to have cracked the code on how to motivate your workers to manage health and work at once.