Bookmark these monsoon remedies for a healthier skin

Cleanse, don’t strip

Begin with a gentle, refreshing cleanser that removes sweat, sunscreen and impurities without disturbing the skin barrier. Look for aloe vera, green tea, cucumber, neem and tulsi. These naturally inspired ingredients leave the skin feeling clean, calm and refreshed.

Avoid washing repeatedly throughout the day. Over-cleansing can compromise the skin barrier and encourage the skin to produce even more oil.

Exfoliate for instant radiance

Humidity can slow the shedding of dead skin cells, leaving the complexion looking dull and uneven.

Replace harsh scrubs with gentle exfoliation. Papaya and pineapple enzymes offer a refined alternative to abrasive particles, while finely milled oatmeal provides a softer, more traditional approach. Once or twice a week is usually sufficient. The objective is polished skin—not sensitised skin.