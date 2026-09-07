Fertility tourism: Why Indian couples are travelling to Europe for IVF

Fertility tourism, is that even a thing? Oh, yes, it is. While medical tourism has been around for eons, and India in fact, ranks among the countries best known for it, now, ‘Fertility Tourism’ is a growing niche within that segment, and there are real social media proof on the same.

A number of people are choosing to have their fertility treatment done overseas, and Europe has become the obvious answer.

Fertility tourism: Why's the demand on such a rise?

Back in 2024, the global fertility tourism market was valued at 1.6 billion, and is expected to hit 6.1 billion dollars by 2030, a growth rate of just over 25 percent a year. While Turkey held the largest share in 2024, Spain is expected to grow fastest in the upcoming days.