Why Britons are trading NHS waitlists for luxury hospital suites in India

A foreign patient travelling to India for surgery is no longer an unusual story. In 2025 alone, the country recorded over 5,00,000 foreign arrivals specifically for medical treatment. With the NHS facing unprecedented backlogs, British patients are increasingly looking abroad for orthopedic surgery, cardiac care, cancer treatment, fertility programmes and dentistry.

Companies like The Medical Travel Company are actively building bespoke pathways connecting UK patients with top-tier Indian hospitals such as Max Healthcare. But it is not just about bypassing the queue.

UK patients are choosing India for affordable luxury healthcare

For many, domestic private healthcare is financially out of reach. A unilateral knee replacement currently costs around £16,000 in UK private care. Through its India offering, The Medical Travel Company provides the same procedure for an indicative £5,000. For a double knee replacement, patients can expect to pay around £14,000 for a total package in India compared to a staggering £40,000 privately at home.