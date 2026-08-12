Why Britons are trading NHS waitlists for luxury hospital suites in India

A foreign patient travelling to India for surgery is no longer an unusual story. In 2025 alone, the country recorded over 5,00,000 foreign arrivals specifically for medical treatment. With the NHS facing unprecedented backlogs, British patients are increasingly looking abroad for orthopedic surgery, cardiac care, cancer treatment, fertility programmes and dentistry.
Companies like The Medical Travel Company are actively building bespoke pathways connecting UK patients with top-tier Indian hospitals such as Max Healthcare. But it is not just about bypassing the queue.
For many, domestic private healthcare is financially out of reach. A unilateral knee replacement currently costs around £16,000 in UK private care. Through its India offering, The Medical Travel Company provides the same procedure for an indicative £5,000. For a double knee replacement, patients can expect to pay around £14,000 for a total package in India compared to a staggering £40,000 privately at home.
London-based medical travel coordinator. Sarah notes that patients are trusting foreign surgeons with their bodies because the clinical capability is genuinely world-class. India boasts a large pool of specialist doctors, English-speaking medical teams and cutting-edge tertiary care facilities.
Today's medical tourism looks more like a five-star retreat than a traditional hospital stay. Agencies provide all-inclusive packages covering flights, VIP airport transfers, medical visas and luxury recovery suites. Before flying, patients have virtual consultations with their British doctor and their chosen Indian surgeon. Post-surgery, they receive intensive physiotherapy, tailored nutrition and on-site nursing before heading home.
While India still faces domestic healthcare challenges regarding universal access for its own citizens, its private sector has reached a level of clinical excellence that is impossible to ignore. For Britons needing urgent care, boarding a flight might just be the smartest health decision they can make.