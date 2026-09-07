What is Chandrakor bindi that Maharashtrian women wear?

Chandrakor bindi, which is a crescent-shaped bindi, goes much beyond being just a traditional forehead marking. During the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this was a symbol that stood for the Marathas and their sense of pride, sovereignty and integrity. Both males and females used this bindi, which was a sign of high morals, devotion to Swarajya and dharma.
Marathi women of that age were not restricted to being mothers, daughters, wives, or sisters. They served as pillars of their respective homes and were staunch advocates of Swarajya. They actively participated in politics as well as in economics and were resolute in managing their families during tough times. It was symbolized by the Chandrakor, which had the message, “I am aware, I belong, I endure.”
Spiritual relevance is another aspect of the old tattoo. The Chandrakor was drawn by both males and females using kumkum and a tiny copper implement. The tattoo was positioned between the eyes, where the Ajna Chakra is located. This chakra represents purity, awareness, and perception. Dharna, or the capability of being grounded and staying still, is one of the attributes that the Ajna Chakra symbolizes.
The crescent shape gives another meaning to the bindi. Since it is associated with the moon and the changing moon phases, the Chandrakor bindi symbolizes the cycle of life and the constantly changing human mind. This shape also represents inner wisdom, hope, beginnings, and transformation. The crescent is also linked with Shiv Tattva, which is considered the soul of Lord Shiva.
The tradition remains visible today, especially during festivals such as Gudi Padwa, Ganesh Chaturthi, Kojagiri Poornima, Akshaya Tritiya and Vasant Panchami. Maharashtrian women often pair the Chandrakor with traditional attire such as a Paithani saree or lugada, keeping the cultural aesthetic alive.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.