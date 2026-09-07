What is Chandrakor bindi that Maharashtrian women wear?

Chandrakor bindi, which is a crescent-shaped bindi, goes much beyond being just a traditional forehead marking. During the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this was a symbol that stood for the Marathas and their sense of pride, sovereignty and integrity. Both males and females used this bindi, which was a sign of high morals, devotion to Swarajya and dharma.

Chandrakor bindi reflects history, strength and spiritual awareness

Marathi women of that age were not restricted to being mothers, daughters, wives, or sisters. They served as pillars of their respective homes and were staunch advocates of Swarajya. They actively participated in politics as well as in economics and were resolute in managing their families during tough times. It was symbolized by the Chandrakor, which had the message, “I am aware, I belong, I endure.”