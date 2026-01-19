The evolution of bindi: How daily soaps turned a cultural symbol into a fashion statement

Indian TV soaps have had a defining role in shaping the bindi into a fashion symbol from its traditional marital significance. Since the latter half of the 1990s until the 2000s, Indian TV soaps fashion created visual symbols that were absorbed by millions every day. This evolution of bindi reflects changing perceptions of femininity and empowerment.

The evolution of bindi through Indian daily soaps

The trick to the evolution of bindi resides in how characters on TV opt for this mark to express their personality as well as their intentions. With this context, the early 2000s saw the entry of Ramola Sikand, with characters in Kaahin Kissii Roz sporting bindis that looked like tridents and snake designs, compelling women to go beyond the conventional point on their forehead. This was quickly followed by the entry of the character of Komolika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay with bindis sporting a vertical, stone-studded trend along with makeup.