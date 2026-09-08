Stresslaxing: Why you feel more stressed when you try to relax

Have you ever tried to unwind after a stressful day but while trying to relax you continue to stress on the things you need to do later? That habit now has a name called stresslaxing and it has become so common these days that it became an unintended trend.
Stresslaxing has been termed as a relaxation-induced stress. So, basically what happens is when someone is in a stressful situation and tries to calm down, they think of taking a break or relaxing for a while. But in order to relax, they feel more stressed when they force themselves to take a break. It is like they stress over the act of trying to relax. Research suggests that if a person is an overthinker or struggles with generalized anxiety, then they are more prone to stresslaxing.
If you’re in denial that you are not stressed then that alone is enough to cause you more anxiety. So, trying to unwind without exactly knowing what is causing you stress or not acknowledging the pressure as stress, can be a reason for spiking up your anxiety. Also, sometimes being a perfectionist can cause this stresslaxing.
Some people tend to think a lot before making a decision, similarly when that person is trying to relax, they think about several possible options on how to spend their time relaxing and that can end up causing unnecessary stress. At times, even when you have picked an option, you start to second guess that and again end up stressing.
In order to manage stresslaxing here are some of the tips that can be beneficial.
Write down the unfinished tasks: Write down what needs to be done and switch off your work brain for the day. Keep it for the next day. A simple list can reassure your brain that you haven't forgotten anything.
Focus on your breathing: While trying not to do anything, focus on your breathing. Just calm yourself down and try to shift your mind to something interesting outside of work.
Set self boundaries: It is not always work that might be the reason you are stressed. So, set boundaries not only for work timings but also how you invest your time in certain portions of your chores.
Use grounding methods to calm yourself: The 5-4-3-2-1 method works brilliantly when it comes to grounding yourself. Ask yourself to find 5 things you can see, 4 things you can touch, 3 things you can hear, 2 things you can smell, and 1 thing you can taste. This will help you have some control over your senses.
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