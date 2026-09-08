Stresslaxing: Why you feel more stressed when you try to relax

Have you ever tried to unwind after a stressful day but while trying to relax you continue to stress on the things you need to do later? That habit now has a name called stresslaxing and it has become so common these days that it became an unintended trend.

What is Stresslaxing and how can you manage it?

Stresslaxing has been termed as a relaxation-induced stress. So, basically what happens is when someone is in a stressful situation and tries to calm down, they think of taking a break or relaxing for a while. But in order to relax, they feel more stressed when they force themselves to take a break. It is like they stress over the act of trying to relax. Research suggests that if a person is an overthinker or struggles with generalized anxiety, then they are more prone to stresslaxing.

If you’re in denial that you are not stressed then that alone is enough to cause you more anxiety. So, trying to unwind without exactly knowing what is causing you stress or not acknowledging the pressure as stress, can be a reason for spiking up your anxiety. Also, sometimes being a perfectionist can cause this stresslaxing.