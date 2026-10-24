Want lilies blooming at home? October is the time to plant the bulbs

Flower lovers, consider this your sign to get lily bulbs on your shopping list. October and November are the recommended planting months for lilies in the Indian plains, so if you want those elegant, show-stopping blooms at home, now is the time to get planting. Wait too long and you could miss the ideal window for your chosen variety.
The advice comes straight from the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), which recommends planting sprouted lily bulbs in the plains during October and November. Research on Asiatic lilies also identifies these months as a suitable planting window under northern plains conditions.
Few flowers bring the same drama to a room or garden. Lilies come in a range of colours, from pristine white and sunny yellow to orange, pink and deep red, with some varieties carrying a heady fragrance. Their tall stems and striking, trumpet-shaped blooms make them natural centrepieces, whether you grow them in a garden bed or cut a few stems for a vase.
First, buy healthy, sprouted bulbs suited to your region and the space you have. IHBT specifically recommends sprouted bulbs for planting in the plains. Choose a loose, well-draining growing medium, since lilies need moisture but do not tolerate waterlogged soil. Plant the bulbs at the depth recommended by your supplier for that variety, water after planting and keep the soil evenly moist without letting water collect around the roots.
Give your lilies bright light while protecting them from harsh heat, and check the variety’s temperature requirements before buying. Growing conditions differ between the plains and hills, so October is not a universal planting rule for every Indian garden.
Lilies typically take around three to four months to flower after planting, depending on the variety and growing conditions. Get the right bulbs into the soil now, look after them through the growing season and your future self, surrounded by lilies, will thank you.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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