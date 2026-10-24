Want lilies blooming at home? October is the time to plant the bulbs

Flower lovers, consider this your sign to get lily bulbs on your shopping list. October and November are the recommended planting months for lilies in the Indian plains, so if you want those elegant, show-stopping blooms at home, now is the time to get planting. Wait too long and you could miss the ideal window for your chosen variety.

The advice comes straight from the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), which recommends planting sprouted lily bulbs in the plains during October and November. Research on Asiatic lilies also identifies these months as a suitable planting window under northern plains conditions.