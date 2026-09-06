7 heat-loving plants that are perfect for big South Indian gardens

Have a spacious lawn, a large backyard or enough room to plant a tree? These heat-loving plants can make excellent additions to a South Indian garden.
South Indian gardens can thrive with trees and flowering plants suited to warm, tropical conditions
South Indian gardens can thrive with trees and flowering plants suited to warm, tropical conditions

Planning a garden in South India means choosing plants that can handle heat, humidity and, in many parts of the region, long dry spells. If you have enough outdoor space to give a tree room to grow, these are some plants worth considering. They can add shade, fragrance and colour while thriving in your South Indian garden.

1. Jamun

Jamun is a large evergreen fruit tree well suited to tropical and subtropical climates
Jamun is a large evergreen fruit tree well suited to tropical and subtropical climates

A jamun tree can make an excellent long-term choice for South Indian outdoor spaces. The evergreen fruit tree is adapted to a wide range of conditions, including humid tropical and dryland regions, and its deep taproot system contributes to its tolerance of drought and high temperatures. It also develops a dense canopy, making it useful for shade.

2. Champaca

Champaca, also known as the joy perfume tree, is prized for its fragrant golden-yellow flowers in tropical gardens
Champaca, also known as the joy perfume tree, is prized for its fragrant golden-yellow flowers in tropical gardens

Known for its intensely fragrant flowers, champaca is well suited to warm, humid climates. It does best in fertile, well-drained soil and benefits from plenty of sunlight and regular watering.

3. Jasmine

Arabian jasmine thrives in warm climates and fills South Indian gardens with fragrant white flowers
Arabian jasmine thrives in warm climates and fills South Indian gardens with fragrant white flowers

South India's beloved jasmine is a natural choice for a garden. Also known as Arabian jasmine, it is widely cultivated in the region and thrives in warm conditions. Plant it somewhere sunny and keep the soil regularly watered for fragrant blooms.

4. Kadamba

Kadamba is a fast-growing tropical tree suited to warm, moist South Indian gardens
Kadamba is a fast-growing tropical tree suited to warm, moist South Indian gardens

Kadamba is fast-growing and suited to warm, moist conditions. It can eventually become a very large tree, so it needs plenty of space and adequate moisture, particularly while growing.

5. Marigold

Marigolds bring bright yellow and orange blooms to South Indian gardens
Marigolds bring bright yellow and orange blooms to South Indian gardens

For a quick burst of colour, marigolds are a dependable option for garden beds. They grow well in sunny conditions, although extreme summer heat can make regular watering particularly important.

6. Hibiscus

Hibiscus is a heat-loving flowering plant that thrives in warm and humid conditions
Hibiscus is a heat-loving flowering plant that thrives in warm and humid conditions

Hibiscus is another classic tropical garden plant. It enjoys warmth, sunlight and regular moisture and can provide colourful flowers for much of the year when grown in fertile, well-drained soil.

7. Bougainvillea

Bougainvilleas thrive in hot and sunny conditions
Bougainvilleas thrive in hot and sunny conditions

For a plant that can handle heat and dry conditions, bougainvillea is hard to beat. It thrives in strong sunlight, prefers well-drained soil and is drought-tolerant once established. In fact, slightly restrained watering can encourage flowering.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com

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