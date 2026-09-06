7 heat-loving plants that are perfect for big South Indian gardens

Planning a garden in South India means choosing plants that can handle heat, humidity and, in many parts of the region, long dry spells. If you have enough outdoor space to give a tree room to grow, these are some plants worth considering. They can add shade, fragrance and colour while thriving in your South Indian garden.
A jamun tree can make an excellent long-term choice for South Indian outdoor spaces. The evergreen fruit tree is adapted to a wide range of conditions, including humid tropical and dryland regions, and its deep taproot system contributes to its tolerance of drought and high temperatures. It also develops a dense canopy, making it useful for shade.
Known for its intensely fragrant flowers, champaca is well suited to warm, humid climates. It does best in fertile, well-drained soil and benefits from plenty of sunlight and regular watering.
South India's beloved jasmine is a natural choice for a garden. Also known as Arabian jasmine, it is widely cultivated in the region and thrives in warm conditions. Plant it somewhere sunny and keep the soil regularly watered for fragrant blooms.
Kadamba is fast-growing and suited to warm, moist conditions. It can eventually become a very large tree, so it needs plenty of space and adequate moisture, particularly while growing.
For a quick burst of colour, marigolds are a dependable option for garden beds. They grow well in sunny conditions, although extreme summer heat can make regular watering particularly important.
Hibiscus is another classic tropical garden plant. It enjoys warmth, sunlight and regular moisture and can provide colourful flowers for much of the year when grown in fertile, well-drained soil.
For a plant that can handle heat and dry conditions, bougainvillea is hard to beat. It thrives in strong sunlight, prefers well-drained soil and is drought-tolerant once established. In fact, slightly restrained watering can encourage flowering.
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