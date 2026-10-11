Mizoram’s Champhai in October is a dream in shades of pink

Every October, the hills around Champhai in eastern Mizoram erupt in a profusion of cosmos flowers, their pink, magenta, lilac and white petals spreading across open fields against a backdrop of forested mountains and an expansive Himalayan sky. Known locally as hnahsin, the blooms transform the landscape into a sprawling floral spectacle, giving travellers a reason to make the journey to this border town just as its annual flower festival gets underway. With Myanmar beyond the surrounding hills and the fertile Champhai valley stretching beneath them, the setting is as marvellous as the flowers themselves.
Hnahsin Kut, Champhai’s annual cosmos festival, runs till October 16 this year, turning the flower season into a celebration of the place itself, with open fields for wandering and photography, music, traditional games and outdoor adventures. At Saii Mual and Mualbuhvum, the flowers are the principal attraction, carpeting the slopes in colour while the surrounding hills provide a backdrop that no elaborate set designer could hope to replicate.
Champhai’s valley, known as the Rice Bowl of Mizoram, opens into a patchwork of paddy fields framed by mountains, with the countryside carrying the rhythms of cultivation alongside the seasonal exuberance of the cosmos. Beyond the blooms, the district offers vineyards and fruit-growing country, forested landscapes and a cultural inheritance shaped by the hills and the borderlands.
For travellers accustomed to the familiar itineraries of the Northeast, Champhai offers the pleasure of discovering a different corner of the region, one where a flower can become the reason for a journey and the journey itself can lead somewhere unexpected.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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