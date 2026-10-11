Mizoram’s Champhai in October is a dream in shades of pink

Every October, the hills around Champhai in eastern Mizoram erupt in a profusion of cosmos flowers, their pink, magenta, lilac and white petals spreading across open fields against a backdrop of forested mountains and an expansive Himalayan sky. Known locally as hnahsin, the blooms transform the landscape into a sprawling floral spectacle, giving travellers a reason to make the journey to this border town just as its annual flower festival gets underway. With Myanmar beyond the surrounding hills and the fertile Champhai valley stretching beneath them, the setting is as marvellous as the flowers themselves.