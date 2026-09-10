Transform your room with cosy DIY lampshade projects

Give a plain lampshade a playful upgrade with translucent or colourful beads. Use an adhesive to attach the beads in patterns, along the edges, or across the lampshade. The beads add texture and catch the light, creating a soft glow.
For a charming vintage-inspired lampshade, use old newspapers, a plain lampshade or frame, and decoupage medium like a clear craft glue. Cut or tear the newspaper into manageable pieces and layer them over the shade. Smooth everything out with a brush as you go to prevent wrinkles and create an even finish.
Make a sculptural lampshade using yarn and a balloon. Coat a balloon with petroleum jelly, then wrap yarn soaked in a mixture of cornstarch, glue, and warm water around it, leaving an opening for the light. Let it dry completely before carefully popping and removing the balloon. The final step is adding lights inside.
Turn leftover or unused fabric into a beautiful new lampshade cover. Iron the fabric first to remove creases, then use a suitable adhesive to carefully attach and wrap it around a plain lampshade. Once secured, trim and tidy the edges for a clean finish. Add ribbon, buttons, gems or other decorative accessories to give it a personalised touch.