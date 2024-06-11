Discover your perfect hobby: Unleash creativity and relaxation with these 5 ideas

Drawing has invariably been a part of everyone's childhood. From the stick men to the mountains with the sun in between, we have all tried to be Picasso at least once in our lives. Taking up drawing as a hobby can be a mighty effective way to cater to your inner child and find the lost passion. Pencil sketching can be a great start due to its flexibility to erase and the minimal tool supply needed. It need not always be traditional either, you can try out doodling and adult colouring books if you don’t want to commit to the prolonged hours of making an artwork.