National Herbs and Spices Day 2024: Top three Indian spices and their health benefits

Touted as the Land of Spices, India is known for its large-scale production of diverse spices. From the fiery heat of chilli to the warm earthiness of turmeric, Indian spices have been celebrated for centuries for their medicinal properties and holistic health benefits.

Thus, on the occasion of National Herbs and Spices Day, we took the liberty to list down three Indian spices that must make it to your kitchen counter for more reasons than one!