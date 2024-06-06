Four skincare products infused with snail mucin that you must try

Snail mucin may seem like an unconventional skincare ingredient, but many people swear by its anti-ageing, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, hydrating and wound-healing properties.
We’ve been hearing about it non-stop for the last year and it looks like it's here to stay. We jump onto the bandwagon and list down four new products that might be your best bet!
The Derma Co Snail Peptide 96 Hydrating Serum is a fragrance-free formula that packs a punch with 96 per cent snail mucin for intense hydration and glow. Peptides work alongside the mucin to improve texture and boost collagen production. This lightweight serum promises 24-hour moisture without feeling greasy. INR 749. Available online.
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is a cult-favourite Korean essence. This lightweight formula delivers intense hydration, soothes irritation and supports skin repair. It targets dryness, wrinkles and hyper-pigmentation for a brighter and plumper complexion. Known for its soothing ingredients, it’s suitable for most skin types. INR 1,450. Available online.
Boasting 96 per cent snail mucin, Be Bodywise Snail 96 Mucin Serum promises deep hydration and aims to reduce signs of ageing and dark spots. Suitable for all skin types, this fragrancefree formula claims to be non-comedogenic. INR 699. Available online.
Tonymoly Intense Care 24K Gold Snail Serum is a Korean skincare product that combines snail mucin with 24K gold for a touch of luxury. It targets dullness, wrinkles and dryness, aiming to firm and nourish your skin. INR 4,725. Available online.
(Compiled by Namitha Acharya)