Skincare Education Day: Four steps to get you started on a basic skincare routine

National Skincare Education Day, celebrated annually on June 1, is an effort aimed at raising awareness about the importance for effective skincare routines and promoting healthy skin practices.
This day acts as a reminder to prioritise one's skin's health and implement effective skincare routines. The foundation of any good skincare routine involves four basic steps – cleanse, serum, moisturize and sunscreen protection.
Let's delve into each step here:
Cleansing is the foundation of any good skincare routine. It removes excess oil, dirt and impurities that clogs pores and lead to breakouts or dull skin.
Choose a gentle, non-foaming cleanser that suits your skin type and massage it into your damp face using circular motions. Avoid harsh scrubbing, which can damage your skin's protective barrier. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and pat dry with a clean towel.
Try out the upcoming Korean skincare company, SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule Foam. ₹599. Available online.
Serums are lightweight, concentrated formulas that deliver a potent dose of active ingredients deep into the skin. They typically target specific concerns like fine lines, dark spots, or dullness. After cleansing, apply a pea-sized amount of serum to your face and neck. Allow it to fully absorb before moving on to the next step.
For a nourishing serum, check out Plum Moroccan Argan Oil Miracle Oil Serum (₹599). Alternatively, consider The Derma Co. X Dr. V Skin Renew ABC Peptide Exfoliator Serum with Lactic Acid, Salicylic Acid, and Peptides (₹699), which gently exfoliates and targets multiple skin concerns.
Moisturizers are essential for maintaining healthy, hydrated skin. They replenish moisture levels and create a protective barrier to prevent water loss. Choose a moisturizer that addresses your skin's needs. Apply it liberally to your face and neck after your serum, using upward strokes to help promote firmness and elasticity.
Check out The Derma Co. X Dr. V Skin Renew Barrier Repair Peptide Moisturizer with Peptide & Vitamin C. ₹499. Available online.
Protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is non-negotiable, regardless of your skin tone or the weather. Broad-spectrum sunscreens with an SPF of 30 or higher provide protection against both UVA and UVB rays, which can cause premature aging and skin cancer.
Apply a generous amount to your face, neck, and any other exposed areas at least 15 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.
Protect your skin with Plum Cica and Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen. ₹399. Available online.
Remember, consistency is key for achieving and maintaining healthy, glowing skin. Tailor your routine to your specific skin type and concerns, and don't hesitate to consult a dermatologist for personalized advice.
(Written by Jaanhvi Nagpal)