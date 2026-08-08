The 20-minute strength routine every woman over 40 should know

To maintain physical and mental well-being, you need to stay active after 40. Focus on exercises that improve flexibility, build strength, and boost cardiovascular health to stay resilient and energetic. You don’t have to spend hours exercising every day.
Women are more likely to have osteoporosis than men, and 1 in 3 women over 50 will experience fractures due to the condition. Strength training for 20 to 30 minutes is one of the best things you can do for osteoporosis. Experts recommend making sure to focus on your back and hips in particular. If you are new to strength training, start with light dumbbells. Or you can even start with body weight, which is super effective. To prevent injury, it is important to space out your strength workouts if you have osteoporosis.
Find something you enjoy doing
Don’t consider exercise a punishment. Make it enjoyable. Consistency is key. You’re more likely to stick to something you like. Try strength training, HIIT, a mix of cardio and weights, and even a dance workout for 20 minutes. That way you can beat the monotony. Schedule workout time. And if you fail to do it for a day or two, don’t just give up. But start over the next day.
Interval training for fast results
High-intensity interval training (HIIT) for 20 minutes is particularly effective for women in midlife, offering benefits like improved insulin sensitivity and better management of visceral fat. The trick is to structure your intervals in a way that maximises cardiovascular benefits without overloading your body.
The best time for a 20 min workout
Morning workouts can be especially effective, particularly for women over 40. Exercising at 7 am has been shown to improve sleep quality and help burn up to 20 per cent more body fat when done on an empty stomach.
Midday sessions can be a wonderful way to break up your workday. A quick workout can boost your energy, productivity, and mood—perfect for tackling that post-lunch slump. Research even suggests that afternoon workouts may reduce the risk of heart disease and early death more effectively than morning or evening exercise.
Evening workouts might be ideal if you feel stronger and more energised later in the day. Studies indicate that physical performance peaks in the afternoon, and your body uses oxygen more efficiently in the evening. However, if late workouts affect your sleep, consider shifting to a less intense routine or trying an earlier time.
Fit at any age
You can be fit at any age. Studies suggest that progressive resistance training at high load, low repetitions for 20 minutes is one of the most effective types of exercises for increasing bone mineral density in the lower limbs of osteoporotic and menopausal-aged women. So try to find something you like and set small goals to begin with.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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