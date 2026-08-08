The 20-minute strength routine every woman over 40 should know

To maintain physical and mental well-being, you need to stay active after 40. Focus on exercises that improve flexibility, build strength, and boost cardiovascular health to stay resilient and energetic. You don’t have to spend hours exercising every day.

Add strength training

Women are more likely to have osteoporosis than men, and 1 in 3 women over 50 will experience fractures due to the condition. Strength training for 20 to 30 minutes is one of the best things you can do for osteoporosis. Experts recommend making sure to focus on your back and hips in particular. If you are new to strength training, start with light dumbbells. Or you can even start with body weight, which is super effective. To prevent injury, it is important to space out your strength workouts if you have osteoporosis.

Find something you enjoy doing

Don’t consider exercise a punishment. Make it enjoyable. Consistency is key. You’re more likely to stick to something you like. Try strength training, HIIT, a mix of cardio and weights, and even a dance workout for 20 minutes. That way you can beat the monotony. Schedule workout time. And if you fail to do it for a day or two, don’t just give up. But start over the next day.

Interval training for fast results

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) for 20 minutes is particularly effective for women in midlife, offering benefits like improved insulin sensitivity and better management of visceral fat. The trick is to structure your intervals in a way that maximises cardiovascular benefits without overloading your body.