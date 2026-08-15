Raai Laxmi on her 19-month recovery after accident: ‘I came out stronger’

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I went through a major boat accident in which I was thrown about 20 ft into the air and landed back on the boat. I suffered three fractures, including one in my back, as well as a ligament injury. The doctors kept reassuring me that I would recover with time and physiotherapy. Many people advised me to have surgery, but I wasn’t convinced it was the right option for me. I sought opinions from doctors in the US and elsewhere and eventually decided to let my body

heal naturally. The pain was severe, and initially I couldn’t even get up or move around. I had to lie completely flat.

After about eight or nine months, I was able to get back on my feet and begin physiotherapy. In total, it took me around 18 to 19 months to fully recover. Even then, I was told there might be things I wouldn’t be able to do again, such as dancing or wearing heels. But, by God’s grace, I recovered, and I’m completely back to normal.

The experience taught me a lot about patience and brought me closer to spirituality. When you’re at home for months with very little you can do, you learn to take things one day at a time, pray and focus on getting better. Having my family around was also a beautiful part of that journey. In many ways, it became a beautiful journey because I came out of it stronger.