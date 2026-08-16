7 golden rules for dating and intimacy after 50

1. Give him a chance

It is generous advice but is mature and open-minded. And it is correct sometimes. But try not to manufacture interest that simply isn’t there. Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with allowing attraction room to grow. Try to find out if feelings might develop. As you get older you realise that it is not that difficult to decline a second date.

It is indeed exciting to date as an older adult but be smart. Meet in a public place on your first date and continue to do so until you feel at ease with that person. Don’t overshare. Keep your personal information under wraps when first getting to know someone—such as details about where you live, where you work, your family, and your finances.

2. Don’t let go of boundaries

As an older person, you know what you're not comfortable with. Don’t worry about what others your age are doing. Play by your own rules. It’s ok if you don’t want to kiss on the first date. Be clear about what you want. If you only want to date one person at a time, let your dating partner know about it.

3. Be honest about expectations

Are you looking for companionship or are you interested in sex? It’s your decision. Maybe you’ve lost your libido, or you will have beliefs about sex outside of marriage. Even without sexual intercourse, you and your partner can enjoy each other—kissing, cuddling, and general touching. Be honest about whether you're willing to have sex or not. Setting expectations early can help prevent misunderstandings later on. It is important to know your partner. Don’t shy away from sexual health questions; ask your potential partner outright about any history of STIs.