Facing a rejection? 7 ways to handle the situation gracefully

Rejection isn’t your identity: It may come as a shock when you find yourself rejected but that is just a part of life, not your whole life. It does not mean that you, as an individual, are valueless. It is just a reflection of the fact that your partner was not the right fit for you or the two of you had different goals and priorities in life.

No instant reaction: Once you hear a no from your partner, the biggest thing to keep by yourself is your emotional resilience. It is best to not react immediately. Just keep mum and walk away. This doesn’t show your weakness but reflects on your graceful withdrawal. Sometimes you can just reply with an Ok or a Thank you or you may choose to not respond at all.

Distance humiliation and disappointment: Moving on from rejection becomes doubly difficult because you get emotionally involved with your partner. In such situations it is important to differentiate between the disappointment and hurt that you feel and not take it as a humiliation to your ego.

Focus on self-improvement: This is the best time to contemplate whether anything went wrong from your end. Was it anger issues? Was it emotional unavailability? Was it physical absence? Think about these and work on self-improvement tips, so that you can have a better relationship next time.