Are modern couples secretly choosing separate bedrooms?

The problem itself may seem mundane: “I simply need my beauty rest.” Yet hidden within such a statement is a growing practice of separated sleeping spaces in relationships. According to a recent survey, 20% of couples in USA share a bedroom only when sleeping in separate beds; furthermore, almost all of them do so every single night.
Separate sleeping areas are no longer uncommon between couples. In a study conducted in the U.S., one out of five couples sleeps separately, and in the majority of those, it happens every night. The trend of having separate bedrooms for couples is not caused by arguments but rather fatigue. Snoring, tossing and turning, varying bedtime, and late-night bathroom trips are some reasons behind this trend.
According to specialists, it may accumulate up to one hour of sleep lost per night; and this is definitely enough to start their day without energy. Once perceived as something strange, nowadays it is considered quite a rational solution to their problems.
Not only do sleepless nights affect your eyes, but they also affect your mood and patience. Poor sleep has been associated with anxiety, irritability, decreased mental performance and poor pain tolerance. This effect, according to psychotherapists, usually translates to the personal lives of those involved, as arguments are common in such cases.
In this situation, having separate bedrooms for couples may come off more as an effort to manage the practicality of their everyday lives and not the lack of intimacy itself. Nevertheless, the effects of having poor sleeping habits due to inadequate sleep can gradually affect their relationship without clear communication from both parties on why the change is taking place.
Examples from real life demonstrate just how malleable this trend has been. There are instances when couples switch between different sleeping options based on their particular situation in life, whether it be having a baby or going through pregnancy. Couples who have discovered that they both enjoy sleeping separately may do so indefinitely. Often, having separate bedrooms for couples comes hand-in-hand with certain rituals.
The trend of having separate bedrooms for couples is more of a necessity resulting from the challenges that come along with contemporary life rather than a symptom of deteriorating relationships. crucial factor that separates successful coexistence from stress is open communication. If properly managed, the two individuals may benefit from this setup, but failure to explain it may lead to misunderstandings.