Angel Forecast (June 26 to July 2, 2026): Read what the Angels have in store for you

Things are starting to move in a good direction—growth, clarity, and steady progress are all loading in. Stay open to the small signals and your gut instincts, they’re low-key guiding you better than you think. Trust the timing and the flow—what’s meant for you is already lining up and falling into place.
A get-together with family and friends will elevate your spirits and confidence. You have ample reasons to celebrate life right now. A happy announcement regarding a child or your own relationship status will keep everyone in high spirits. Seek out other possibilities to attain happiness and abundance. Look within and be aware of your own emotions. On the work front, follow your creative passion. Be prepared to face any challenges.
Lucky colour: Orange
You are blessed with the skills to nurture yourself and those you love. Blessed with a green thumb, your ability to make anyone and anything look more beautiful makes you the topic of discussion at every gathering. Keep up the good work and protect your energy. A new work opportunity is arising, and that is because of your true passion for your work. A chance to do something amazing with a sense of wonder is manifesting. Do not worry about your future. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Do not feel guilty about seeking help.
Lucky colour: Royal blue
Your time to break free from clichés, past patterns, and toxic situations has arrived. Make a courageous choice in order to change your situation. Emotions will prevent you from accepting the truth clearly. Following your passion, while embracing future possibilities, is your best option. Opportunities for excitement and adventure will arise, provided you stay away from other people's drama and remain calm and patient with yourself and those around you.
Lucky colours: Brown, white
Stand up for your rights. Believe in yourself rather than listening to others' suggestions. Claim your personal power. Your opinion matters. Do not worry unnecessarily about your future. Everything is fine and safe. Focus and prayer will help you overcome any hurdles. With determination and self-control, you will experience major career advancement.
Lucky colours: White, black
Love is in the air. Do not give up on those you love. Stand by your partner and believe in your bond. Societal pressure can be overwhelming, but you know what to do in such situations. Take a leap of faith and listen only to your heart. Celebrations are on the cards. A destination wedding or a seaside celebration will strengthen your family bonds.
Lucky colour: Sea green
Be open to correction and change. When you invest, you also receive. This applies to all areas of life. Avoid resisting change. Be mindful of how you save or spend money. Life is wonderful; thrive through the power of positive thinking. Release the past. A more enriching future awaits you. Let go and let God.
Lucky colours: Sunflower yellow
Your past investments will pay off well now. Review your progress and make plans for your future endeavours. On a personal note, follow your heart. Your deepest desire to find the right person and start your own family is manifesting. Trust your intuition. On the work front, it would be advisable to listen to your heart and ask for additional support. Working tirelessly for too many hours could affect your physical well-being.
Lucky colours: Orange, rust orange
On the work front, your plans are progressing very well. Professional and financial success is assured. Use your resources wisely for further expansion. It would be advisable to distance yourself from other people's drama. Have immense patience with yourself and those around you, as tempers may flare. Explore other possibilities for happiness and mental fulfilment. Look for the magic in life and do not ignore your own emotions.
Lucky colour: Sandy brown
It is time to move quickly while choosing logic over emotion. The changes ahead will be sudden and in your favour. Surround yourself with spiritual guides, religious gurus, or people with psychic abilities. To receive answers to your questions, practise meditation. The joy that comes through spiritual growth is the ultimate form of nirvana. Be a light to others and guide them through the power of meditation.
Lucky colours: Powder blue, purple
You do not need to face your current challenges alone. Help is nearby. Negative thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies. Seek spiritual guidance. Travelling this week will bring peace and happiness. Optimistic plans will turn out as expected. If you have been seeking justice and fighting against injustice and inequality, this is the time to stand up for yourself. The ruling will be made in your favour, as you are on the right side. Do not give up, as you are nearing the finishing line.
Lucky colours: Brown, royal blue
Take great pride in your excellent work. Practice makes perfect. Consider pursuing additional education or training, as this is the ideal time to upgrade your knowledge and skills. On the work front, follow your creative passion. You are ready for any challenge. Opportunities for excitement and adventure will arise in the coming weeks. Stand up for what you believe in, as nobody else will be a greater cheerleader than you. Have confidence in claiming your personal power. Wait for the right time to approach matters, as a very difficult situation in your life will come to a conclusive end in the near future.
Lucky colours: Pink, white
New resources relating to money, time, and support are opening up for you now. You are becoming more open to exploring other job or business opportunities. Spiritually, you are seeking insight from the Universe. Do what you know is right for you as your spiritual quest begins. On the work front, it is important to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Working on multiple jobs or projects simultaneously may feel overwhelming. As long as you enjoy what you are doing, this will be a valuable learning phase for you.
Lucky colour: Salmon pink