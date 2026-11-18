Researchers are currently studying gene changes (genetic mutations) linked to short sleeper syndrome. And the surprising fact is that it usually develops during childhood or adolescence. If you are a natural short sleeper, you typically need less sleep throughout your life.

Studies show that natural short sleepers have certain genetic changes that let them feel refreshed on fewer hours of sleep. They may have changes in their DEC2 or ADRB1 genes.

And it can be hereditary as well. People with short sleeper syndrome are likely to belong to the same biological family, as children can inherit these genes from their parents.

How do you know if you have it?

One way to find out if you are a natural short sleeper is to look at how many hours you sleep. For instance, if you sleep for four to six hours at night and wake up naturally, without an alarm, even when you have nowhere to go, you could be a natural short sleeper.

These people also tend to fall asleep quickly when they go to bed. And even after just a few hours of sleep, they feel good and have plenty of energy throughout the day.

How is it different from sleep deprivation?

There is no need to worry if you have short sleeper syndrome, as it is not considered a sleep disorder. Natural short sleepers get sufficient restorative sleep despite sleeping for fewer hours.

It is different from sleep deprivation, which happens when you do not get enough sleep to function well. This can be short-term or long-term and can seriously affect your health and well-being.

Sleep deprivation is associated with several sleep disorders and conditions, such as insomnia, hypersomnia (excessive daytime sleepiness), circadian rhythm disorders (when your biological clock is out of sync) and parasomnias (behaviours that interrupt your sleep, such as sleep terrors, sleepwalking, and REM sleep behaviour disorder, or acting out vivid dreams during REM sleep).

Consider yourself lucky if you have SSS, because you can experience high-quality, restorative sleep even though you sleep for fewer hours. You wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day.

—manuvipin@mewindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin