The key is to avoid anything too heavy or high in sugar close to bedtime, as it can spike blood sugar just as your body tries to wind down. However, going to bed on an empty stomach may not help you get a good night’s sleep either. The solution is to snack smart.

The nutrients that do the heavy lifting

There are three important players when it comes to good sleep. Magnesium helps relax the muscles and calm the nervous system. Tryptophan is an amino acid that the body converts into serotonin and, eventually, melatonin. However, for this process to work, it needs a little carbohydrate, which is why having only protein at night may not always be the best option.

Complex carbohydrates help keep blood sugar levels stable, preventing spikes and crashes while you sleep. It is better to get them through a balanced diet throughout the day rather than consuming large amounts at night.

Oatmeal, bananas and a little bedtime comfort

Breakfast for dinner is a good option. Try a bowl of easily digestible oatmeal topped with magnesium-rich bananas and chia seeds, which provide an extra dose of tryptophan. If you have already had dinner and want a light, satisfying snack, try a rice cake with almond butter or an orange, which is rich in vitamin C.

While a glass of warm milk with turmeric is often recommended before bedtime, experts point out that milk may cause stomach discomfort in some people. Also, stay away from caffeinated drinks and sugary beverages.

Pumpkin seeds and bananas are another good combination. Pumpkin seeds contain magnesium and tryptophan, while bananas provide potassium and carbohydrates.

The protein in yoghurt digests slowly, helping prevent blood sugar levels from dropping overnight. Honey provides the liver with energy through the night, but too much sugar is best avoided, especially by people with diabetes.

Light enough not to burden digestion, kiwi contains natural serotonin precursors, and some research links it to faster sleep onset.

Oats provide complex carbohydrates and a little tryptophan, while chamomile contains apigenin, a compound that may help you relax. However, there is limited evidence that it directly improves sleep.

Walnuts are among the few foods that naturally contain melatonin. They also have omega-3 fats that support serotonin production in the brain. Since they are high in calories, a small handful is enough.

Getting the portion and timing right

Don't look for a full meal. A little healthy fat and some complex carbohydrates to slow digestion are all you need. Stay away from refined carbohydrates. Ideally, have your snack at least 90 minutes before bed. Anyone with GERD should leave two to three hours between eating and lying down.

According to experts, persistent sleep problems cannot simply be managed with food. A midnight snack is just one more tool in the sleep-hygiene kit.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin