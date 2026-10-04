Is October the start of ‘cuffing season’? Why everyone suddenly wants a relationship

There is, of course, the romance of it all, with colder evenings, more time spent indoors and the prospect of having someone with whom to share the season. Then there are the holidays, which have a way of making solitude feel considerably more pronounced. Christmas parties, family gatherings and New Year's Eve can all make the idea of a plus-one seem rather appealing.

The phenomenon becomes more interesting in the context of modern dating, where the desire for companionship can sometimes precede the question of whether the person providing it is actually right for you. Psychologists have linked cuffing season with loneliness, holiday pressure and the human desire for connection, although there is no scientific calendar dictating that October must send everyone running towards a relationship.

So if your dating apps suddenly seem more crowded this October, or an old flame starts looking suspiciously appealing as the holidays approach, cuffing season may have something to do with it. The colder months can make companionship feel more urgent, and nostalgia has a funny way of making us remember the good parts while conveniently editing out the reasons things ended. Before you slide back into an old situationship simply because Diwali is around the corner, it may be worth asking whether you actually miss the person or simply miss having someone. After all, a plus-one for New Year's Eve is hardly worth a relationship you will spend January trying to explain.



Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com