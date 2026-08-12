Are we becoming 'too self-aware' to date?

Something subtle has shifted in the way many people approach dating. Conversations once filled with nervous small talk now often include careful discussion of attachment styles, emotional availability and past patterns. The language of therapy and self-help has moved from private reflection into the early stages of getting to know someone.

This greater self-awareness has clear benefits. People are more likely to notice when a dynamic feels unhealthy and more willing to name their own needs. Boundaries are discussed earlier. Red flags are recognised sooner. In many ways the cultural shift has made relationships more intentional and less likely to drift into quiet resentment.

Too much insight can sometimes freeze the simple act of getting closer.

Yet the same awareness can create its own obstacles. When every text is examined for underlying meaning and every silence is interpreted through a psychological lens, spontaneity becomes harder to access. The fear of repeating old patterns can make ordinary uncertainty feel dangerous. A simple dinner can start to feel like a diagnostic session rather than a chance to enjoy another person’s company.