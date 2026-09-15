Food divorce: Can eating apart really keep couples together?

There's a new relationship term making the rounds, and despite how it sounds, nobody's signing paperwork. It's called a food divorce, and it describes something a lot of couples have been doing for years without a name for it: eating separately, on purpose, on a regular basis.

What exactly is a food divorce?

At its simplest, a food divorce is when a couple stops cooking, ordering, and eating meals together on a regular basis out of practicality. Registered dieticians who have been tracking the trend point to three main points: clashing dietary needs, food intolerances, and simply incompatible schedules. One partner is vegetarian, the other isn't.

One is deep into a high-protein cutting phase, the other just wants pasta. One works nights and eats dinner at 11 pm; the other is asleep by 10. It's a symptom of how packed and varied modern life has become — two careers, two workout routines, two sets of health goals, all trying to fit under one roof.