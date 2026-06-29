The bridge between pets and people: Inside the world of animal communication

What if your pet understands more than you think?
Most pet parents have wondered about it at some point.
What is going on inside their dog’s head when they stare at them for no reason? Why does a cat suddenly refuse to enter a room? And how is it that animals always seem to know exactly when we need comfort the most?
For Delhi-based animal communicator Asha Arun, these aren’t questions that stay unanswered for long.
Asha has spent years helping people connect with their pets in a way that goes beyond commands, treats, and body language. Through animal communication, she says she taps into the emotions, feelings, and energy of animals, creating a bridge between pets and the humans who love them.
Her own journey into the field began with Shireen, a dog she credits for changing her life.
“I always show my gratitude to Shireen before doing anything in animal communication,” she says. “She pushed me into this beautiful world of energy and vibrations.”
While the idea may sound unusual to some, Asha believes animals are far more aware than humans give them credit for.
Over the years, she has worked with pet parents seeking answers about behavioural changes, emotional struggles, health concerns, and even grief. Yet, according to her, the biggest surprise isn’t what animals communicate it’s how often their messages revolve around the same themes.
“They want humans to slow down,” she says.
In a world obsessed with deadlines, goals, and future plans, Asha believes animals are constant reminders to stay present.
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