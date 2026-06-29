The bridge between pets and people: Inside the world of animal communication

What if your pet understands more than you think?

Most pet parents have wondered about it at some point.

What is going on inside their dog’s head when they stare at them for no reason? Why does a cat suddenly refuse to enter a room? And how is it that animals always seem to know exactly when we need comfort the most?

For Delhi-based animal communicator Asha Arun, these aren’t questions that stay unanswered for long.

Meet Asha Arun, Delhi’s animal communicator who says pets want us to be more present

Asha has spent years helping people connect with their pets in a way that goes beyond commands, treats, and body language. Through animal communication, she says she taps into the emotions, feelings, and energy of animals, creating a bridge between pets and the humans who love them.